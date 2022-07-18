ANI Pharmaceuticals Appoints Meredith W. Cook as SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP (ANI or the Company) today announced that Meredith W. Cook will join the Company as SVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective July 18. Ms. Cook brings over 20 years of legal and leadership experience in specialty and generics pharmaceuticals, including in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic transactions, and intellectual property (IP).

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Cook to our leadership team. Meredith is an accomplished attorney with demonstrated leadership and expertise in the pharmaceutical industry and will no doubt play an important role in the Company's continued growth. Her guidance and perspectives will contribute significantly to the success of our Purified Cortrophin® Gel launch and to expanding our base business in generics and established brands through organic and inorganic initiatives," said Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANI.

"It's an honor and a pleasure to join ANI's leadership team as the Company enters its next stage of growth. I look forward to bringing my experience to this important role and supporting ANI's commitment to providing patients in need with access to life-changing therapeutics," said Ms. Cook.

Ms. Cook previously served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where she was responsible for corporate and strategic transactions across all business units. She also worked closely with outside counsel and internal personnel on corporate governance, commercial contracts and employment matters, and overall IP strategy.

Prior to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Ms. Cook served as Global Legal Head, M&A, Business Development and Strategics Transactions for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Inc. She was previously with Morgan Lewis & Bockius, LLP and Vinson & Elkins, LLP.

Ms. Cook earned her bachelor's degree in East Asian Studies from Princeton University and her Juris Doctorate from Tulane Law School.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need. Our team is focused on delivering sustainable growth by building a successful Purified Cortrophin® Gel franchise, strengthening our generics business with enhanced development capability, innovation in established brands and leveraging our North American manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent any statements made in this release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, including, among other things, future operating results and financial performance, product development and launches, integration strategies and resulting cost reduction, market position and business strategy and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "plans," "potential," "future," "believes," "intends," "continue," "growth," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates.

Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the risks that the Company may face with respect to: importing raw materials; competition from other products; acquisitions; contract manufacturing arrangements; delays or failure in obtaining product approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; general business and economic conditions; market trends; products development; regulatory and other approvals and marketing.

More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company's actual results are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005184/en/