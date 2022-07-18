Loop Energy Announces Q2 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call Date

Loop Energy™ LPEN announces it plans to report consolidated financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after market close on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Loop Energy will host a conference call on Thursday, August 4 at 7:00 am PT (10:00 am ET) to discuss the company's financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
To join the call, please dial 1-877-375-7930 (toll-free) or 1-213-992-4628 (international). A replay of the call will be available for 2 weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering replay pin 151279.
The past financial results are also available at investors.loopenergy.com.
About Loop Energy Inc.
Loop Energy is a leading designer and manufacturer of fuel cell systems targeted for the electrification of commercial vehicles, including light commercial vehicles, transit buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks. Loop Energy's products feature its proprietary eFlow™ technology in the fuel cell stack's bipolar plates. eFlow™ is designed to enable commercial customers to achieve performance maximization and cost minimization. Loop Energy works with OEMs and major vehicle sub-system suppliers to enable the production of hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles. For more information about how Loop Energy is driving towards a zero-emissions future, visit www.loopenergy.com.
