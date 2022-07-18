SoloCast USB Microphone 24-bit Audio Upgrade also Revealed

HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, today revealed the expansion of its microphone family with three new additions – the HyperX DuoCastTM USB microphone and white colorways in the HyperX SoloCastTM and QuadCastTM USB microphone lineup. HyperX also announced SoloCast now supports hi-res 24-bit/96 kHz audio recording via updates using the HyperX NGENUITY software for enhanced studio audio editing.

HyperX Announces New DuoCast Microphone and White Colorways for QuadCast S and SoloCast Microphones. (Photo: Business Wire)

"HyperX is proud to offer a wide range of high-quality gear tailored to meet the unique needs of the vibrant and growing community of content creators, influencers, gamers, and more," said Ana Hidalgo, streaming business manager, HyperX. "Our continued efforts to meet the needs of today's microphone users has resulted in our extensive microphone lineup, all delivering clear and consistent sound along with different design styles to fit into the setups of gamers, streamers, casters, students, and business professionals alike."

The latest HyperX line of products offer new levels of comfort, performance and control and are designed to improve the user experience. More information on the new microphones includes:

HyperX DuoCast USB Microphone: DuoCast USB microphone is designed to meet the demands of PC, PS5 TM , PS4 TM , and Mac professional or aspiring streamers. The DuoCast utilizes Hi-Res 24-bit bit-depth and up to 96kHz sampling rate to provide high quality and crystal-clear voice capturing. The microphone also utilizes an internal pop filter to provide cleaner audio capture. The DuoCast features a low-profile shock mount, an easily-accessible gain control adjustment, two selectable polar patterns – cardioid and omnidirectional – and tap-to-mute functionality with convenient LED lighting to indicate broadcast status. DuoCast also offers an RGB light ring that is customizable via HyperX NGENUITY software.

HyperX QuadCast S Microphone: Now available in a white colorway, QuadCast S is a USB microphone featuring stunning RGB lighting effects, customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software. Equipped with a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, built-in pop filter, and a tap-to-mute sensor with an LED status indicator, QuadCast S delivers clear and consistent sound during streams and video conference calls. The QuadCast S microphone offers four polar patterns – stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional – to optimize broadcast and work from home setups. In addition to an internal pop filter designed to reduce plosive sounds for clearer audio quality, QuadCast S comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control and a 3.5mm headphone output for live mic monitoring.

HyperX SoloCast Microphone: SoloCast offers a USB microphone with an easy plug-n-play setup. With a new white colorway to align with different styles, the microphone utilizes a cardioid polar pattern that is more sensitive to sound sources directly in front of the microphone, making it ideal for in-game voice chat, streaming voice audio and audio recordings for content creation. The microphone offers a tap-to-mute feature that indicates mute status when the status LED is flashing, and a stand that swivels to fit a variety of setups for ease of use. Also, new to the SoloCast is Hi-Res 24-bit bit depth and up to 96kHz sampling rate for high-quality and accurate recordings. This upgrade is accessible through a HyperX NGENUITY firmware update.

A DuoCast microphone video can be seen here.

Availability

The new products will be available through HyperX online and the HyperX U.S. network of retail and e-tail outlets as follows:

Pricing on HyperX.com is subject to change without notice. Retailers' pricing may vary.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, HyperX may experience some product and shipping delays. HyperX is taking every possible measure to work with partners to minimize the impact on its customers and ensure product availability and timely delivery.

HyperX DuoCast USB Microphone Specifications Part Number 4P5E2AA Microphone Specifications Element Two electret condenser capsules Polar patterns Cardioid, omnidirectional Frequency response 20Hz–20kHz Sensitivity -6dBFS (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Noise (RMS) ≤-70dBFS (A-weighted) Headphone Output Impedance 32 Ω Frequency response 20Hz - 20kHz Maximum power output 7mW Total harmonic distortion ≤ 0.05% (1kHz/0dBFS) Noise (RMS) ≤-110dBFS (A-weighted) Signal-to-noise ratio ≥ 100dB (1kHz/0dBFS, A-weighted) Connections and Features Connection type USB-C, 3.5mm headphone output USB Specification USB 2.0 (full speed) Sampling rates 96 kHz, 48kHz, 44.1kHz Bit-depth 24-bit Power consumption 5V 200mA (white light) Shock mount Included Pop filter Built-in Controls Microphone gain, tap-to-mute, multifunction button Lighting RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects 2 zones1 Software support HyperX NGENUITY Physical Specifications Weight (Microphone) 243.2g Weight (Shock mount and stand) 190.5g Weight (Mount adapter) 31.3g Total Weight (w/ USB cable) 502.9g Cable length(s) and type(s) 2m USB-C to USB-A

HyperX QuadCast S USB Microphone Specifications Part Number 519P0AA (White) Microphone Specifications Element Three 14mm electret condenser capsules Polar patterns Stereo, Omnidirectional, Cardioid, Bidirectional Frequency response 20Hz–20kHz Sensitivity -36dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Noise (RMS) ≤-95dBFS (A-weighted) Headphone Output Impedance 32 Ω Frequency response 20Hz - 20kHz Maximum power output 7mW THD ≤ 0.05% (1kHz/0dBFS) Noise (RMS) ≤-95dBFS (A-weighted) SNR ≥ 90dB (1kHZ, RL=∞) Connections and Features Connection type USB-C, 3.5mm headphone output USB Specification USB 2.0 (full speed) Sampling rates 48kHz, 44.1kHz, 32kHz, 16kHz, 8kHz Bit-depth 16-bit Power consumption 5V 245mA (white light) Shock mount Built-in Pop filter Built-in Controls Microphone gain, tap-to-mute, polar pattern Lighting RGB (16,777,216 colors) Light effects 2 zones1 Software support HyperX NGENUITY Physical Specifications Weight (Microphone) 255g Weight (Shock mount and stand) 335g Weight (Mount adapter) 33g Total Weight (w/ USB cable) 700g Cable length(s) and type(s) 3m USB-C to USB-A

HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone Specifications Part Number 519T2AA (White) Microphone Specifications Element 14mm electret condenser capsule Polar pattern(s) Cardioid Frequency response 20Hz–20kHz Sensitivity -6dB (1V/Pa at 1kHz) Noise (RMS) ≤-74dBFS (A-weighted) Connections and Features Connection type USB-C USB Specification USB 2.0 (full speed) Sampling rates 96kHz, 48kHz, 44.1kHz Bit-depth 24-bit, 16-bit Power consumption 5V 47mA Physical Specifications Weight (Microphone) Black: 261g, White: 268.5g Weight (Microphone stand) Black: 125g, White: 125g Total Weight (w/ USB cable) Black: 429.9g, White: 432.4g Cable length(s) and type(s) 2m USB-C to USB-A

12 zone RGB lighting customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software.

About HyperX

For 19 years, HyperX's mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of "WE'RE ALL GAMERS," HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

