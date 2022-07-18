KRISPY KREME® Partners with Popsicle® and Good Humor® for its First-Ever Ice Cream Truck Doughnuts

Beginning July 18, fans can enjoy three new doughnuts inspired by iconic ice cream truck treats

Krispy Kreme's amazing summer continues with the transformation of iconic ice cream truck treats into the coolest doughnuts of the season, no truck required. Three all-new treats inspired by summertime favorites from Good Humor and Popsicle will be available beginning July 18 for a limited time at participating shops across the U.S. The delicious flavors include:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005163/en/

Beginning July 18, fans can enjoy three new doughnuts inspired by iconic ice cream truck treats. (Photo: Business Wire)

Popsicle ® Firecracker™ Inspired Doughnut: An Original Glazed® doughnut with icing inspired by Popsicle Firecracker, dipped in blue raspberry sugar, then topped with dollops of flavored Kreme™ inspired by Popsicle Firecracker.

An Original Glazed® doughnut with icing inspired by Popsicle Firecracker, dipped in blue raspberry sugar, then topped with dollops of flavored Kreme™ inspired by Popsicle Firecracker. Vanilla King Cone Inspired Doughnut: A doughnut filled with vanilla custard Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a blend of sugar cone pieces and chopped peanuts with a drizzle of chocolate icing.

A doughnut filled with vanilla custard Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with a blend of sugar cone pieces and chopped peanuts with a drizzle of chocolate icing. Creamsicle® Inspired Doughnut: A doughnut filled with vanilla custard Kreme™, with icing inspired by Creamsicle and topped with a drizzle of white icing and mini sprinkles.

A doughnut filled with vanilla custard Kreme™, with icing inspired by Creamsicle and topped with a drizzle of white icing and mini sprinkles. Creamsicle® Inspired Chiller: Creamsicle inspired frozen beverage made with a creamy frappe base & orange flavoring.

"Should a doughnut really taste like a Creamsicle? Yes. Yes it should," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. "And we didn't stop there as we doughnutized some of America's favorite frozen treats this summer."

Share how you're enjoying Krispy Kreme's Ice Cream Truck Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information on Krispy Kreme's Ice Cream Truck Doughnuts, visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/icecreamtruck.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme DNUT is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in over 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

About Popsicle

As a brand invented by an 11-year-old, Popsicle has always created opportunities for kids to play more often and use their imagination, from the vibrant colors and flavors of Popsicle products to the upcycled, back-of-pack craft activities with Popsicle sticks. In the spirit of continued fun, Popsicle just introduced new Fruit Twisters that are made with real fruit and real milk. These frozen treats make real fruit fun with three delicious flavors: Mango, Strawberry & Vanilla Swirl, Peach, Raspberry & Vanilla Swirl and Strawberry, Blueberry & Vanilla Swirl. For more information on Popsicle, visit www.popsicle.com, or follow @Popsicle on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.popsicle.com/storelocator.

About Good Humor

Almost 100 years ago, Good Humor® started a delicious revolution with the first ice cream on a stick and then the original ice cream truck in Youngstown, Ohio. Today, we're still bringing tasty frozen treats to hands and homes across America. In honor of the 100th anniversary, Good Humor has rebranded Strawberry Shortcake, Good Humor's best-selling product – about 80 million bars are produced each year, packaging to feature the 100th anniversary as well as a $2 off coupon inside each box!

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

- improving the health of the planet;

- improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

- contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, ‘Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005163/en/