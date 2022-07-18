The LYCRA Company Showcases Denim Innovations at Kingpins New York

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, is exhibiting its latest products for denim in person at Kingpins New York July 20-21 at Pier 36 in New York City. The company is showcasing samples made with LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber, LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology, and its other industry-leading denim fibers.

LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber is a patent-pending revolutionary fiber that creates "one-size-fits-more" garments that adapt to fit different body shapes within a size. It also delivers a second-skin effect with excellent recovery and comfortable holding power.

"Consumers have different body types and this can impact garment fit and comfort," said Rita Ratskoff, senior strategic manager - denim, The LYCRA Company. "By offering greater shape tolerance, LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber has the potential to reduce apparel returns and manufacturing waste by enabling the undercutting of patterns."

LYCRA® DUAL COMFORT technology combines the comfortable fit of stretch fabrics, the cool and dry comfort of moisture management, and LYCRA® T400® A EcoMade fiber, made from 68% sustainable resources including recycled and renewable content.

In The LYCRA Company booth, show visitors can also find innovative denim solutions from the LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ brand's family of innovative denim solutions, including LYCRA® Anti-Slip fiber, LYCRA® dualFX® technology, and LYCRA® T400® fiber. They create long-lasting, durable garments that enable designers to develop heavy wash downs and distressed looks without fear.

For garment makers seeking sustainable offerings that reduce waste, denim that uses recycled materials will be on display. LYCRA® EcoMade fiber contains 20 percent recycled content, and COOLMAX® and THERMOLITE® EcoMade technologies are made from 100% textile waste.

"The LYCRA Company is committed to developing an innovative range of sustainable solutions made with renewable and recycled content that will enhance the performance of our customers' offerings while minimizing their environmental impact," said Jean Hegedus, sustainability director, The LYCRA Company. "We are excited to be in person at Kingpins again to promote our sustainable denim fibers that help reduce waste and set the stage for circularity."

Hegedus will join a panel discussion at Kingpins on July 21 at 11:30 a.m. entitled, "In Conversation: Denim Changemakers." This panel brings together representatives from companies in the United Nations Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network, whose members are accelerating change in the denim sector. Participants will discuss industry commitments to increase sustainable practices and advance collective action to reach the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Kingpins New York is an invitation-only event for the denim community at Pier 36 / Basketball City in Manhattan. For more information, visit kingpinsshow.com/shows/new-york/.

