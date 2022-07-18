ESI Group at the Farnborough International Airshow 2022

ESI Group brings Virtual Reality, Aircraft acoustics, and interior & exterior solutions

Virtual prototyping, an enabler for competitiveness and sustainable innovations while securing "first time right" production and saving time

Regulatory News:

ESI Group (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) ESI, a global simulation and virtual prototyping software partner for the industry, will be present at the Farnborough International Airshow (18 and 22 July 2022). ESI Group will present an outline of aircraft Acoustics for both interior and exterior noise. Besides, The Group will illustrate how virtual reality solutions help power industry 4.0, showcasing and demonstrating its solution for human-centric virtual simulation and collaborative work with IC.IDO.

2 software solutions presented:

ESI's flagship Virtual Reality software IC.IDO for human-centric process validation and product integration: facilitating agile design processes, robust manufacturing, and safe maintenance operations.

ESI's vibro-acoustics software VA ONE

Promising progress in the aircraft industry thanks to digitalization and virtual reality

Digitalization plays a major role in developing sustainable aviation, hydrogen planes, electric aircraft, urban mobility, eVTOLs... Virtual reality helps industries achieve sustainability goals, to secure "first time right", reduce costs, time and go to market. Throughout the years, Virtual reality upgraded processes, allowing faster turnaround for foundries and composite parts manufacturers, lower scrap rates, manufacturability despite new geometries. Industrials have been able to achieve their desired vibro-acoustic performance and virtually pre-certified products. Besides, the need for physical try-outs and prototypes significantly decreased, paving the way to more efficient assembly steps, increased productivity and output, reduced maintenance costs, and decreased industrial risks for operators.

ESI Group has been operating in the aircraft industry for the last decades. ESI's aerospace customers leverage the benefits of virtual reality solutions, helping them achieve their goal to producing clean, safe, and productive.

eVTOLS: ESI Group helps foster innovations – interior external noise and comfort

ESI has the mission to help aerospace companies in gearing their digital transformation, to be a partner they can trust to help foster innovations, such as the eVTOLS, that will change the landscape of urban mobility. ESI Group is already helping the pioneers of that segment achieve their product performance and safety targets while meeting stringent noise regulations, reducing noise impact in urban areas and meeting interior aircraft noise comfort levels. ESI Group's VA One software solution help manufacturers to predict and resolve potential noise and vibration challenges in very early stages of their development process. Thus, meeting safety standards and their objectives for aircraft acoustics, and minimizing weight and controlling costs.

ESI Group's software solutions for a clean, safe, and productive industry

1. Power systems manufacturer Rolls-Royce uses ESI casting simulation software ProCAST for Product-Process co-design and to collaborate more efficiently with their supply chain towards greater quality parts, avoiding late design changes and eliminating scrap rates in a more sustainable manner.

2. Saab Aerospace Systems relies on ESI composites manufacturing simulation software PAM-COMPOSITES to refine their injection strategies for the next generation aircraft doors, supporting the advanced manufacturing of ever lighter structures.

3. Latécoère counts on the advanced virtual reality capabilities provided by IC.IDO (1), to connect manufacturing engineering teams from around the world on the same virtual platform to secure "First Time Right" production and to train operators remotely, cutting down on travel emissions, yet providing a "learning by doing" approach.

(1) ESI Group at the exhibition: France Pavillion. ESI Group will be part of the GIFAS (& "AsTech") area in HALL 1 – Booth 13.60 Village ASTech

About ESI Group

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high-stakes concerns - environmental impact, safety & comfort for consumers and workers, adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive & land transportation, aerospace, defense & naval and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1200 people around the world, and reported 2021 sales of €136.6 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to www.esi-group.com.

Follow ESI: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005031/en/