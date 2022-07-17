Ricardo Signs Multi-year Deal to Develop Hybrid-electric Aerospace Technology With Pratt & Whitney Canada

Ricardo will leverage its capability in decarbonising global transport and energy sectors, to improve efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Ricardo, a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, has signed a multi-year deal with Pratt & Whitney Canada, a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines and auxiliary power units.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005010/en/

The Pratt & Whitney Canada Regional Hybrid-Electric Demonstrator is based on a De Havilland Canada Dash 8 experimental aircraft (Photo: Business Wire)

The multi-year deal will see the Ricardo aerospace engineering team support Pratt & Whitney Canada in the development of advanced hybrid-electric propulsion technologies for next generation aircraft. The project is part of Pratt & Whitney Canada's regional hybrid-electric flight demonstrator programme. The company is targeting a 30% improvement in fuel efficiency and commensurate reduction in carbon dioxide emissions, compared to today's most advanced turboprop engines for regional aircraft.

Adrian Schaffer, President of Emerging Mobility at Ricardo, said: "We're delighted to have signed this deal with Pratt & Whitney Canada. It represents a significant milestone for our business, as we look to expand our capabilities and footprint in North America and explore new opportunities supporting the decarbonisation of the global aerospace sector. This project will help us build on our existing reputation for the innovative design and delivery of future-forward solutions for aerospace customers, creating clean, efficient, and integrated propulsion systems for next generation aircraft and building on our vision of creating a safe and sustainable world."

Jean Thomassin, Executive Director new products and services, Pratt & Whitney Canada said: "Hybrid-electric propulsion technology is a core element of our strategy for continually advancing the efficiency of aircraft propulsion systems, in support of the industry-wide goal of achieving net zero carbon dioxide emissions for aviation by 2050. Our collaboration with Ricardo brings valuable expertise around component design, system integration, and testing, which will ultimately enable us to demonstrate the potential of this technology, with ground testing starting later this year and eventual flight tests in 2024."

The deal represents a significant investment in Ricardo's aerospace capabilities and resource, as it looks to explore new opportunities to work with customers in the global aerospace sector, which includes policy, strategy, technology implementation and consultancy.

Ends

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company, listed on the London Stock Exchange. With over 100 years of engineering excellence and employing close to 3,000 employees in more than 20 countries, we provide exceptional levels of expertise in delivering innovative cross-sector sustainable outcomes to support energy transition and scarce resources, environmental services together with safe and smart mobility. Our global team of consultants, environmental specialists, engineers and scientists support our customers to solve the most complex and dynamic challenges to help achieve a safe and sustainable world. Visit www.ricardo.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220717005010/en/