Clothesline On Wheels Set to Transform Laundry Drying in Australia

An estimated 5 million Australians use a clothesline every week and the trend is on the rise due to soaring energy costs and a move to more environmentally friendly ways of drying laundry.

Lifestyle Clotheslines has launched a brand-new, Australian made clothesline on wheels, which is the first of its kind for the Australian clothesline consumer market, it was announced today.

Based in Sydney, Lifestyle Clotheslines is the leading supplier and installer of clothes lines, clothes airer and washing line products across Australia.

"The Hills Hoist clothesline has been an Australian icon for over 70 years, so we are very excited to launch this brand new, locally made product that will take laundry drying in a totally new direction in Australia," said Gary Nickless, Managing Director for Lifestyle Clotheslines.

"The new Sunchaser mobile clothesline product range allows consumers to have a large capacity drying solution that can be moved around to a covered or uncovered drying area depending on the weather," added Nickless. "We believe this is a game changing product for modern homes with limited space for a traditional clothesline."

Lifestyle Clotheslines offers a unique range of models and laundry drying options in Australia including:

