Clothesline On Wheels Set to Transform Laundry Drying in Australia

An estimated 5 million Australians use a clothesline every week and the trend is on the rise due to soaring energy costs and a move to more environmentally friendly ways of drying laundry.
Lifestyle Clotheslines has launched a brand-new, Australian made clothesline on wheels, which is the first of its kind for the Australian clothesline consumer market, it was announced today.
Based in Sydney, Lifestyle Clotheslines is the leading supplier and installer of clothes lines, clothes airer and washing line products across Australia.
"The Hills Hoist clothesline has been an Australian icon for over 70 years, so we are very excited to launch this brand new, locally made product that will take laundry drying in a totally new direction in Australia," said Gary Nickless, Managing Director for Lifestyle Clotheslines.
"The new Sunchaser mobile clothesline product range allows consumers to have a large capacity drying solution that can be moved around to a covered or uncovered drying area depending on the weather," added Nickless. "We believe this is a game changing product for modern homes with limited space for a traditional clothesline."
Lifestyle Clotheslines offers a unique range of models and laundry drying options in Australia including:
- Folding Rotary Clotheslines
- Fixed Hills Hoist models
- Folding Frame and Wall Mounted Clotheslines
- Retractable and Extending units
- Portable Clotheslines and Clothes Airers
About Lifestyle Clotheslines
Since 2005, Lifestyle Clotheslines has been a leading online washing line and clothesline supplier and installer throughout Australia. The business offers many types of laundry drying products and devices for both indoor and outdoor drying as well as a range of waterproof clothesline covers.
Specialising in Australian made clothesline and washing lines from brands such as Austral Clothes Hoists, Eco clotheslines and Evolution stainless steel clotheslines, plus Hills Hoist clotheslines makes Lifestyle the one stop shop for clotheslines in Australia.
Learn more at https://www.lifestyleclotheslines.com.au
