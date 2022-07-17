Netafim USA to Debut Gakon Netafim Greenhouse Solutions at Cultivate '22

Netafim USA, a subsidiary of Netafim Ltd. — the global leader in precision irrigation solutions — will proudly exhibit its suite of precision irrigation solutions at Cultivate'22 in Columbus, Ohio, on July 17-19, 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005510/en/
Notably, green industry professionals can visit Netafim's booth #3317 to learn more about Gakon Netafim, the company's greenhouse farming division that combines 70 years of Dutch heritage in glasshouse manufacturing and Netafim's global presence and precision irrigation innovation. Netafim acquired Gakon Horticulture Products in 2021, joining forces to provide complete commercial greenhouses that enable farmers to grow fresh produce year-round in any climate, thus playing an important role in supporting local and sustainable food production.
Commercial greenhouse projects are rapidly expanding across the U.S. These projects enable growers to reduce water and fertilizer use by up to 40%, and increase yields by 8 – 10 times in comparison to open field growing.
Netafim will showcase new Gakon Netafim Greenhouse projects and greenhouse irrigation technology with consultations and demonstrations available from Gakon Netafim experts. Products include:
- NetBow™
- Multi-outlet drippers
- Sprinklers
Netafim experts in attendance include the Gakon Netafim Projects team: Mauricio Troche, Vice President of Sales, Specialty Markets; Claude Corcos, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development; and Brian Shade, Eastern Agriculture Regional Sales Manager.
Attendees can also get a first look at Netafim's newly released Greenhouse educational videos, a debut for growers interested in learning how Netafim solutions can meet their irrigation needs.
"Since its founding, Netafim has helped growers across industries evolve by driving the adoption of innovative precision irrigation solutions. Today's grower faces a myriad of challenges, and commercial greenhouse projects are a proven solution to hedge against many of the risks of farming. For investors, this means lower production costs and higher returns, while also contributing to more sustainable farming and food security," said Mike Hemman, President and CEO, Netafim USA. "Greenhouses present an exciting future and we are excited to participate in Cultivate '22 to share more information and lend our expertise."
"Different locations, climates and crops require different greenhouse structures to give growers the optimum conditions and protection for success. At any stage of a project, Gakon Netafim can help configure the right greenhouse structure for any goals," said Ricky Elz, Greenhouse Key Accounts Sales Project Manager, Netafim USA. "Our experts look forward to fostering relationships with growers looking to sustainability take their projects to the next level."
ABOUT NETAFIM USA
Netafim USA, based in Fresno, CA, develops and manufactures drip irrigation systems for agriculture, landscape & turf, greenhouse & nursery, mining, and wastewater. Netafim offers an extensive range of irrigation solutions including driplines, filters, sprinklers, valves, water meters, digital farming equipment, and turnkey greenhouses. For more information go to www.netafimusa.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005510/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.