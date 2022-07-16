Cary Street Partners Grows in Hampton Roads

Adds to Leadership Depth with Regional Management Move

Cary Street Partners is pleased to announce Ian A. Holder has joined its Virginia Beach wealth management team as a Financial Advisor, Managing Director and Branch Office Manager. Ian previously served wealth management clients at Merrill Lynch for over 14 years. He will continue this work while leading Cary Street Partners' rapidly growing Greater Hampton Roads market presence. He and Cary Street Partners' team of Virginia Beach based professionals will focus on delivering best-in-class financial planning and wealth management services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits throughout the region.

"Ian is a natural leader and terrific fit for our firm. Having watched Ian's growth over the past few years, we are confident he will help us be better and add to the strong client-service focused culture we enjoy today," said Joseph R. Schmuckler, Chief Executive Officer of Cary Street Partners. "He has spent his career developing deep and important relationships with families and businesses throughout The Hampton Roads region. His dedication to delivering at a higher standard for his clients will be a perfect complement to our commitment to institutional quality wealth management and investment processes for our clients in every community we touch."

Ian's decision to join Cary Street Partners in Virginia Beach follows the successful acquisition and integration of Waypoint Advisors. "We are eager to welcome Ian to the Virginia Beach office. His values, experience, and positive energy will provide a tremendous opportunity for us to grow and prosper our clients into the future," said Beth Patterson, founder of Waypoint Advisors.

"I am thrilled to become a partner of Cary Street Partners," said Ian Holder. "They have built a great independent financial services firm based upon core values of excellence, collaboration, and giving back to the community. This aligns with my principles and I am looking forward to utilizing the tools necessary to deliver first class solutions for my clients in an environment that allows me to perform at my highest level." added Mr. Holder.

About Cary Street Partners

Cary Street Partners is a leading independent financial services firm that provides comprehensive wealth management services including investment management, planning and financial advice in a culture dedicated to independence and objective thinking. Cary Street Partners' financial advisors serve individuals, families and institutions with customized strategies tailored to fit each client's objectives. The firm advises nearly 6,000 clients with approximately $7 billion of assets across all its subsidiaries. It is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and has a network of offices stretching from New Jersey to Texas. For more information, please visit carystreetpartners.com.

