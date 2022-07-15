Brigham Minerals, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for August 5, 2022

Brigham Minerals, Inc. MNRL ("Brigham Minerals" or "the Company"), a leading mineral and royalty interest acquisition company, plans to announce second quarter 2022 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. In conjunction with the release, Brigham Minerals will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time).
Brigham Minerals Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
- Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time)
- Pre-register by visiting:
- https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11359/brigham-minerals-second-quarter-2022-earnings-conference-call/
- Listen to a live audio webcast of the call by visiting the Company's website
- A recording of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the call
About Brigham Minerals, Inc.
Brigham Minerals is an Austin, Texas based company that acquires and actively manages a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the core of some of the most active, highly economic, liquids-rich resource basins across the continental United States. Brigham Minerals' assets are located in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The Company's primary business objective is to maximize risk-adjusted total return to its shareholders by both capturing organic growth in its existing assets as well as leveraging its highly experienced technical evaluation team to continue acquiring minerals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220715005485/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.