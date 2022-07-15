Helix Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. HLX will issue a press release reporting its second quarter 2022 results on Monday, July 25, 2022, after the close of business. The press release and associated slide presentation will be available on Helix's website, www.HelixESG.com.
Helix will review its second quarter 2022 results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via a live webcast and teleconference. The live webcast will be available on our website under "For the Investor." Investors and other interested parties wishing to dial in to the teleconference may join by dialing 1-800-786-6956 for participants in the United States or 1-212-231-2902 for international participants. The passcode is "Staffeldt." A replay of the webcast will be available on our website under "For the Investor" by selecting the "Audio Archives" link beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the event.
About Helix
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.HelixESG.com.
