SAP Analytics Experts from Amazon Web Services, IDC, and Pyramid Presenting at SAPinsider 2022, the Premier Independent SAP Technologies Conference

The Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances from Pyramid Analytics (Pyramid), a pioneering decision intelligence platform provider, will deliver main stage presentations with Chandana Gopal, Research Director, Future of Intelligence, IDC and Cristina Martin Greysman, WW Head of SAP on AWS Partner & Alliance Strategy at Amazon Web Services, at SAPinsider 2022, July 19 – 21 in Las Vegas. Register for SAPinsider 2022 with our discount code: PYRAMIDVIP.
Key Points:
- Avi Perez, Chief Technology Officer, Pyramid Analytics and Chandana Gopal, Research Director, Future of Intelligence, IDC will discuss what's possible in their session, Decision Intelligence: What's Next in Data and Analytics for SAP BW and HANA. Day 1: Tuesday, July 19. 11:30 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.
- Take Your SAP Investment to the Next Level with Pyramid Analytics with Kevin Kratzer, Solutions Engineer, Pyramid Analytics. Day 1: Tuesday, July 19. 3:30 p.m. – 3:50 p.m.
- I Have Data Outside SAP—How Can I Get a Complete View of My Business Without Moving All My Data Around? with Matt Chapin, Solutions Engineer, Pyramid Analytics. Tuesday, July 19. 4:00 p.m. – 4:20 p.m.
- Dave Henry, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Pyramid and Cristina Martin Greysman, WW Head of SAP on AWS Partner & Alliance Strategy at Amazon Web Services, will present The "Beyond ERP" Challenge: Maximizing the Use of SAP with Your Company's Data Lake. Day 2: Wednesday, July 20. 11 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
Take Action:
- Request a 1:1 meeting for a personalized discussion.
- Request a demo of the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform.
About Pyramid Analytics
Pyramid is what's next in analytics. Our unified decision intelligence platform delivers insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform provides direct access to any data, enables governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need in a no-code environment. The Pyramid Platform uniquely combines Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science in a single environment with AI guidance, reducing cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. The Pyramid Platform enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics, from the simple to the sophisticated.
Pyramid Analytics is incorporated in Amsterdam and has regional headquarters in global innovation and business centers, including London, New York City, and Tel-Aviv. Our team lives worldwide because geography should not be a barrier to talent and opportunity. Investors include H.I.G. Growth Partners, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Sequoia Capital, and Viola Growth. Learn more at Pyramid Analytics.
