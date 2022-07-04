Port Decarbonization: the First High-powered Hydrogen Barge for the Electrification of Ships at Berth

Améthyste, ArianeGroup, Cetim, HDF Energy, Rubis Terminal and Sofresid engineering have teamed up to develop the multi-service power barge ELEMANTA H2, designed to supply green electricity and hydrogen to large ships, reducing their polluting emissions by more than 80% during port calls.
Hydrogène de France ("HDF Energy") – Euronext Paris: HDF – and its partners of the ELEMANTA H2 project announce the signature of an MoU to deploy mobile solutions providing, from green or low-carbon hydrogen, cold ironing services complementing the electrical grid, for container ships, cruise ships or tankers. ELEMANTA H2 will also enable hydrogen bunkering to meet the refueling needs of future hydrogen ships.
Maritime transport accounted for 13.5% of European total greenhouse gas emissions in 2018. In order to reach the European objective of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, the sector must accelerate its energy transition. ELEMANTA H2 aims to contribute to the decarbonization of port activities.
The partners have identified the Port of Rouen and the Rubis Terminal location as a pioneer site because of its strategic position close to Paris. With the support of Normandie Energies and the port operator HAROPA, a demonstration barge will embed a high-power hydrogen fuel cell system manufactured in France by HDF Energy. A high-pressure green hydrogen storage system will cover the need for autonomy during port calls.
ELEMANTA H2 will be commissioned in 2025 and will offer a low-carbon alternative to the diesel generators that currently power these ships at berth, reducing their CO2 emissions by 85% and all nitrogen oxide (NOx) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions during port calls.
The objective is to standardize and replicate the solution, with higher power levels, in the main European ports, including future large hydrogen hub projects. Finally, locally produced hydrogen reduces the impact of the volatility of international fossil fuel markets.
Damien Havard, President of HDF Energy, said: "HDF is proud to bring its expertise in hydrogen technologies to the development of the Elemanta H2 barge. Thanks to its high power fuel cell mass production plant, HDF has solutions fitted to the major challenges of decarbonizing the maritime sector".
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220703005002/en/
