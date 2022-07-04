Juniper Research: Identity & Access Management Spend to Reach $26 Billion Globally by 2027; Driven by Subscription Model Growth

A new study from Juniper Research has found that global spend on identity & access management solutions will rise from $16 billion in 2022 to $26 billion by 2027; representing an absolute growth of 62% over the next 5 years.
Identity & access management includes B2B security solutions that enable the monitoring and management of users' access to an enterprise's applications, databases and IT services.
- Key Drivers: The increasing demand for identity & access management will originate from small businesses which, until the proliferation of the subscription model, were often unable to afford comprehensive suites of identity & access management services.
- New research report: Identity & Access Management: Vendor Strategies, Vertical Analysis & Market Forecasts 2022-2027
- Free whitepaper: Identity & Access Management ~ The SaaS Takeover
Service Providers Must Target Small Businesses for Revenue Growth
The new research found that 94% of global identity & access management spend will be attributable to the subscription model by 2027; rising from 60% in 2022. It anticipates that the use of the subscription model will become increasingly popular amongst small businesses, by minimising the initial acquisition cost of identity & access management services.
Additionally, the subscription model will enable service vendors to provide regular software updates that continually improve the value proposition of their platforms. The research found that annual spend on identity & access management solutions by small businesses via subscription models will surpass $370 million globally by 2027, up from $178 million in 2022. In turn, identity & access management vendors must capitalise on this growth by developing flexible pricing models that appeal to the small business sector.
Regulatory Compliance Represents Key Opportunity for Software Vendors
Furthermore, as enterprise adoption of cloud computing infrastructure increases, so too will the demand for effective cybersecurity policies to prevent revenue losses. The report anticipates that identity & access management solutions will represent a significant cornerstone of corporate cybersecurity initiatives, as firms seek to meet increasingly stringent regulatory compliances; driving market growth.
View Identity & Access Management market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/key-vertical-markets/identity-access-management
Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/identity-access-management-the-saas-takeover
Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220703005001/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.