Juniper Research: Identity & Access Management Spend to Reach $26 Billion Globally by 2027; Driven by Subscription Model Growth

A new study from Juniper Research has found that global spend on identity & access management solutions will rise from $16 billion in 2022 to $26 billion by 2027; representing an absolute growth of 62% over the next 5 years.

Identity & access management includes B2B security solutions that enable the monitoring and management of users' access to an enterprise's applications, databases and IT services.

Key Drivers: The increasing demand for identity & access management will originate from small businesses which, until the proliferation of the subscription model, were often unable to afford comprehensive suites of identity & access management services.

New research report: Identity & Access Management: Vendor Strategies, Vertical Analysis & Market Forecasts 2022-2027

Free whitepaper: Identity & Access Management ~ The SaaS Takeover

Service Providers Must Target Small Businesses for Revenue Growth

The new research found that 94% of global identity & access management spend will be attributable to the subscription model by 2027; rising from 60% in 2022. It anticipates that the use of the subscription model will become increasingly popular amongst small businesses, by minimising the initial acquisition cost of identity & access management services.

Additionally, the subscription model will enable service vendors to provide regular software updates that continually improve the value proposition of their platforms. The research found that annual spend on identity & access management solutions by small businesses via subscription models will surpass $370 million globally by 2027, up from $178 million in 2022. In turn, identity & access management vendors must capitalise on this growth by developing flexible pricing models that appeal to the small business sector.

Regulatory Compliance Represents Key Opportunity for Software Vendors

Furthermore, as enterprise adoption of cloud computing infrastructure increases, so too will the demand for effective cybersecurity policies to prevent revenue losses. The report anticipates that identity & access management solutions will represent a significant cornerstone of corporate cybersecurity initiatives, as firms seek to meet increasingly stringent regulatory compliances; driving market growth.

View Identity & Access Management market research: https://www.juniperresearch.com/researchstore/key-vertical-markets/identity-access-management

Download the whitepaper: https://www.juniperresearch.com/whitepapers/identity-access-management-the-saas-takeover

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220703005001/en/