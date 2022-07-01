Epi-Pet's FDA-Authorized K-9 Care Sunscreen for Dogs Continues to Break Sales Records

Epi-Pet's K-9 Care Sunscreen has been on the market for over 15 years, but the past few years have shown tremendous sales growth for the only FDA-authorized sunscreen for dogs. More and more pet parents have realized the importance of protecting their dogs from the sun and have come to trust the veterinary-developed sunscreen.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005439/en/
It is important for all pet parents to be aware of the sun protection their dogs need. Dogs skin can get burnt, just like humans' skin, even though dogs have fur. Canines are often burnt on their muzzles, ears and underbellies. K-9 Care Sunscreen helps prevent sunburn and protects against skin cancers such as Squamous Cell Carcinomas, Basil Cell Carcinomas and Hemangiosarcomas.
In 2021, Epi-Pet sold over 30,812 units of K-9 Care Sunscreen, and sales in 2022 are pacing to eclipse that. With the success Epi-Pet has had, there have been a number of "copycat" sunscreens released onto the market that claim to protect dogs, but have different ingredients and are not FDA-authorized.
Dr. Michael Fleck, a licensed veterinarian for over 30 years and the product's developer, states, "Pet parents love their pets and want to do the best possible for them. It's important that when they look at choosing a sun protector, they choose one that is safe for their dog and is FDA-authorized. Don't be fooled by labels. There are brands that are recognized by consumers for human sunscreen, have questionable ingredients that are not compatible with the pet skin, may be harmful to pet skin and do not have FDA authorization. At Epi-Pet, we worked with the FDA for years and developed a product that both works and is safe for your dog!"
K-9 Care Sunscreen is currently carried at www.Epi-Pet.com, Amazon.com, Chewy.com, Walmart.com and in select veterinary offices nationwide. Epi-Pet is currently looking for additional retail partners to expand into traditional brick and mortar stores.
For more information or to order K-9 Care Sunscreen, visit www.epi-pet.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005439/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.