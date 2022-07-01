Citi Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Review

Citigroup will issue its second quarter results via press release at approximately 8 a.m. (ET) on Friday, July 15, 2022. At 11 a.m. (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference.
The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.
To attend the live webcast please visit https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/citigroup/webinars/q770H7.cfm.
If you'd like to dial into the live earnings review, please call (800) 343-1703 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (203) 518-9859 (for international callers).
A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the event until July 22, 2022, by calling (800) 839-8320 (for U.S. and Canada callers) or (402) 220-6072 (for international callers).
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
