Verisign to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

VeriSign, Inc. VRSN, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, today announced that its earnings call for the second quarter 2022, will take place on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT). The earnings news release will be distributed to the wire services at approximately 4:05 p.m. (EDT) that day and will also be available directly from the company's website at https://investor.verisign.com.
Verisign will host a live teleconference call on July 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. (EDT), which will be accessible by direct dial at (888) 676-VRSN (U.S.) or (786) 789-4776 (international), conference ID: Verisign. A listen-only live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available at https://investor.verisign.com. An audio archive of the call will be available at https://investor.verisign.com/events.cfm.
About Verisign
Verisign, a global provider of domain name registry services and internet infrastructure, enables internet navigation for many of the world's most recognized domain names. Verisign enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 global internet root servers, and providing registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net top-level domains, which support the majority of global e-commerce. To learn more about what it means to be Powered by Verisign, please visit verisign.com.
