NI Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

NI NATI today announced it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. central time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website. ni.com/nati.
|
What:
|
NATI Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call
|
When:
|
Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time
|
Where:
|
Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast or replay available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm
About NI
At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day. (NATI-G)
