Suit Filed for Passengers and Crew in Amtrak Wreck

Says tragedy could have been avoided if railroads had acted properly
Lawsuits were filed today by a St. Louis law firm, Schlichter Bogard and Denton on behalf of four passengers and for two Amtrak crew members involved in the collision of an Amtrak train with a truck loaded with rock on Monday, June 27th near Mendon, Missouri in Chariton County. The Amtrak train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
The suit alleges that Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad (BNSF), Amtrak, and MS Contracting, LLC, a trucking company, are responsible for causing the collision. Four people were killed and over 100 were taken to area hospitals.
"This is a tragedy that would never have happened, if the railroads had acted on warnings they had for years. This was a highly dangerous crossing, without flashers, with very steep inclines, loose gravel, and limited visibility, and a train going about 90 miles per hour," said Jerry Schlichter of Schlichter Bogard & Denton, who represents the passengers and crew members.
According to the suit, the passengers are Sherri Schwanz of Lansing, KS, Kimberly Howard of Lawrence, KS, Noel Lucero of Wichita, KS and Allen Gallaway of Andover, KS. The crew members are Brian Marra and Chris Marzullo both of Chicago, IL, who were Amtrak conductors on the train.
The suit alleges, that for years residents of Chariton County reported this as a highly dangerous crossing, particularly for slow moving farm tractors and heavy trucks because of its steep inclines, loose gravel on the approach, impaired field of vision, and high-speed trains.
The suit also states that a farmer, Mike Spencer, of Mendon, MO took a video of the crossing, with a train passing, approximately two weeks before the incident and warned BNSF, which owns the tracks, of the dangers. The lawsuit alleges that the BNSF failed to properly maintain the crossing, failed to upgrade the level of protection to flashers or gates, and failed to warn people of the dangers.
The suit also states that the Missouri Department of Transportation, over a year prior to the incident, recommended that gates and flashers be installed because of its danger, but the BNSF failed to follow that recommendation.
Mr. Schlichter added, "We now know that all of this suffering, and the losses, could have been avoided if the railroads had simply acted upon what the local people were telling them over and over was needed to avoid such a tragedy."
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005436/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.