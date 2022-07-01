BMW of North America Reports Q2 2022 U.S. Sales Results.

Sales of BMW's U.S.-Built Sports Activity Vehicles increase 4.6% in Q2, improve 9.8% YTD vs 2021.

BMW of North America today reported Q2 2022 sales results for the BMW and MINI brands in the U.S.

BMW Brand

In the second quarter of 2022, BMW brand sales in the U.S. totaled 78,905 vehicles, a 18.3% decrease from the 94,144 vehicles sold in the record-setting second quarter of 2021.

While supply constraints continued to impact inventory availability, high demand for BMW Sports Activity Vehicles and increased allocation from the company's U.S. plant in Spartanburg, SC led to year-over-year growth of BMW X5 (+15.1%) and BMW X7 (+18.3%) sales, and an overall increase of 4.6% in the light truck segment vs Q2 2021. In total, sales of BMW's U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles are up 9.8% when compared to the first half of 2021.

Despite single digit day supply, sales of BMW's newest fully electric vehicles also continue to grow, with nearly 1,500 BMW iX Sports Activity Vehicles and more than 1,100 BMW i4 Gran Coupe models now on U.S. roads since they first began arriving in late March.

"We are pleased that demand remains strong, however this quarter was not without its challenges, as our sales were constricted only by the limitations of available inventory," said Sebastian Mackensen, President and CEO, BMW of North America. "Since the arrival of the iX and i4 in market this past March, it is clear that enthusiasm for BMW electric vehicles is here to stay. In April, we hosted the world premiere of the first-ever, fully electric BMW i7, to rave reviews from dealers, customers, and press. We look forward to launching this incredible vehicle later this year."

MINI Brand

MINI brand sales in the U.S. totaled 5,131 vehicles in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 45.1% vs the 9,340 vehicles sold in the second quarter of 2021.

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q2 2022.

Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % YTD 2022 YTD 2021 % i3 0 511 -100.0% 9 851 -99.0% i8 1 2 50.0% 5 10 -50.0% 2 Series 3,581 4,033 -11.2% 7,605 9,340 -18.6% 3 Series 6,174 14,350 -57.0% 14,330 23,776 -39.7% 4 Series 6,646 7,748 -14.2% 14,025 12,533 11.9% 5 Series 4,166 7,268 -42.7% 9,811 13,701 -28.4% 6 Series 0 7 -100.0% 0 48 -100.0% 7 Series 1,391 1,995 -30.3% 2,889 3,915 -26.2% 8 Series 2,185 2,279 -4.1% 3,586 3,781 -5.2% Z4 477 696 -31.5% 756 891 -15.2% X1 1,691 6,054 -72.1% 3,894 10,022 -61.1% X2 730 2,030 -64.0% 1,565 3,367 -53.5% BMW passenger cars 27,042 46,973 -42.4% 58,475 82,235 -28.9% X3 18,710 21,285 -12.1% 32,651 36,273 -10.0% X4 2,686 2,669 0.6% 4,972 4,351 14.3% X5 19,049 16,544 15.1% 35,526 29,244 21.5% X6 2,631 2,574 2.2% 5,399 4,612 17.1% X7 7,706 6,516 18.3% 14,168 11,279 25.6% iX 1,081 0 0.0% 1,428 0 0.0% BMW light trucks 51,863 49,588 4.6% 94,144 85,759 9.8% BMW brand 78,905 96,561 -18.3% 152,619 167,994 -9.2% Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door 1,848 2,464 -25.0% 3,691 4,236 -12.9% Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door 1,167 1,714 -31.9% 1,890 2,746 -31.2% Cooper /S Convertible 545 1,224 -55.5% 1,281 2,034 -37.0% Cooper /S Clubman 558 749 -25.5% 1,135 1,258 -9.8% Countryman 1,013 3,189 -68.2% 4,010 5,351 -25.1% MINI brand 5,131 9,340 -45.1% 12,007 15,625 -23.2% TOTAL BMW of North America, LLC 84,036 105,901 -20.6% 164,626 183,619 -10.3%

The sales reported in today's figures are of BMW passenger cars and light trucks, as well as MINI passenger cars. Consistent with auto industry practice in the U.S., BMW of North America follows the U.S. Auto Industry Sales Release Schedule issued annually by Motor Intelligence for purposes of reporting sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars. As a result, the sales of BMW passenger cars and light trucks and MINI passenger cars reflected in today's Q2 2022 report occurred between April 1, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

About BMW North America

BMW of North America, LLC has been present in the United States since 1975. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars NA, LLC began distributing vehicles in 2003. The BMW Group in the United States has grown to include marketing, sales, and financial service organizations for the BMW brand of motor vehicles, including motorcycles, the MINI brand, and the Rolls-Royce brand of Motor Cars; Designworks, a strategic design consultancy based in California; a technology office in Silicon Valley, and various other operations throughout the country. BMW Manufacturing Co., LLC in South Carolina is the BMW Group global center of competence for BMW X models and manufactures the X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7 Sports Activity Vehicles. The BMW Group sales organization is represented in the U.S. through networks of 350 BMW passenger car and BMW Sports Activity Vehicle centers, 146 BMW motorcycle retailers, 105 MINI passenger car dealers, and 38 Rolls-Royce Motor Car dealers. BMW (US) Holding Corp., the BMW Group's sales headquarters for North America, is located in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

