Carpe Real Estate Partners Rebrands as Oak Row Equities

Today Carpe Real Estate Partners, a vertically integrated real estate private equity and development company, founded by Erik Rutter and David Weitz in 2018, announced a rebrand to Oak Row Equities. The name change comes as the company continues to mature from its launch in 2018 with one property under management to now over three million square feet under development and one billion dollars of assets under management. In addition to the rebrand, Oak Row Equities announced that it has closed on the acquisition of a 2.1-acre site on one of the last remaining undeveloped city blocks in the urban core. The firm acquired 2600 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami's popular Edgewater neighborhood for a mixed-use development designed by architecture firm Arquitectonica. Oak Row Equities is one of Miami's fastest-growing real estate development firms with active projects in Wynwood, North Miami Beach, Edgewater, and the Design District.

Carpe Real Estate Partners rose to prominence in Miami for its complex adaptive reuse project The Oasis. The firm converted a former warehouse into a 24/7 destination, adding an instant classic to both the world-famous Wynwood Arts District and Miami's cultural scene. The Oasis is a verdant sprawling campus with creative office space, a lively entertainment venue featuring an outdoor stage for live performances, an outdoor food hall, 35K SF of landscaped space, synergistic retail, and restaurants. The Oasis is home to Spotify's South Florida headquarters. At the time it was the largest lease signed outside of Downtown Miami to a non-coworking tenant at the highest rent per foot.

The inspiration for the name Oak Row Equities comes from the row of oak trees lining the entrance to The Oasis, which was the first large landscape installation designed by the partners. The entrance is both whimsical and welcoming and is an example of a public space built with the concept of community first. The primary focal point of The Oasis is a 75' tall "Tower Bar" made out of renovated shipping containers featuring a colorful mural by Antonio Marest which can be seen throughout Wynwood. Storytelling through artwork and creating a platform for artists remains inherent in the ethos of Oak Row Equities.

"The maturation of our company to Oak Row Equities has been incredibly meaningful both personally and professionally. The City of Miami and North Miami Beach have welcomed and embraced our vision. Collaborating with the community and the local government profoundly impacts each of our real estate projects for the better," says Erik Rutter, Managing Partner of Oak Row Equities. "We're grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the fabric of this incredible city by continuing to push the built environment forward."

The latest acquisition for the firm is 2600 Biscayne Boulevard. Oak Row Equities just closed on the 2.1-acre site in the highly sought-after waterfront neighborhood of Edgewater. Oak Row Equities plans to build a mixed-use project with 399 residences, approximately 160,000 rentable SF of office space, and 6,500 rentable SF of retail space. The site is one block from the planned Brightline commuter rail. 2600 Biscayne will be designed by award-winning local architecture firm Arquitectonica. Oak Row Equities has already pre-leased a third of the office space at 2600 Biscayne. Alex Karakhanian's Lndmrk Development is a partner on the development.

"We continue to be impressed by the City's unwavering commitment to innovation, talent acquisition, job growth, and quality of life," says David Weitz, Managing Partner of Oak Row Equities, who was recently appointed Chairman of the Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID). "Our Edgewater acquisition is the latest for our growing portfolio as we continue to work on plans to identify new sites where we can further contribute to the growth and needs of this flourishing city."

Earlier this year, Oak Row Equities secured approvals from the City's planning and zoning board to develop a 660K sqft, 440 residence rental project at 2060 Northeast 164th Street on a 1.1-acre development site in North Miami Beach. The project will feature approximately 11K SF of carefully-curated retail space, 499 parking spaces, and spectacular amenities including an outdoor pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. A local artist is being commissioned to design a large-scale mural on the exterior of the parking structure at Venus, which is situated between Aventura and Downtown Miami adjacent to the Biscayne Boulevard and 163rd Street corridor.

Oak Row Equities is also developing the Wynwood Plaza, located on 2.85 acres in Wynwood & Wynwood Norte, which was assembled from 15 parcels. Wynwood Plaza is a joint venture with L&L Holding Company that will consist of approximately 1 million gross SF of highly amenitized apartments, Class-A office, retail, and parking, oriented around a 25,000 SF open-air plaza landscaped by James Corner Field Operations, the architect of New York's High Line.

Oak Row Equities is actively identifying submarkets throughout South Florida poised for outsized growth. To inquire about leasing and deal opportunities, contact info@oakroweq.com.

About Oak Row Equities:

Oak Row Equities is a vertically integrated real estate private equity and development company. Founded in 2018 by Erik Rutter and David Weitz with offices in New York City and Miami, Oak Row Equities has expertise in acquisitions, development, architecture, construction, asset management, leasing, and accounting. Since its inception, Oak Row Equities has acquired more than one billion dollars of assets and is under development on more than three million square feet of class-AAA real estate.

