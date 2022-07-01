Orion Completes Acquisition of TownSquare Capital

Orion Advisor Solutions, a leading provider of transformative wealthtech solutions for fiduciary advisors, announced today the completion of its acquisition of TownSquare Capital (TownSquare), a boutique, full-service investment and trading platform with an institutional mindset toward portfolio construction. Transaction details will not be disclosed.

"Today, we officially add TownSquare to our wealth management business, creating more value for advisors seeking a highly integrated, most-in-one technology suite," said Eric Clarke, founder and CEO of Orion. "The combined wealth management platform will come to market quickly, providing financial advisors a single-source solution to prospect, plan, invest and achieve."

TownSquare brings an additional $6 billion in TAMP assets to Orion's wealth management platform offering and helps provide growth-focused independent advisors access to a wider range of investment products, solutions, and trading capabilities.

"Combining TownSquare with Orion's wealth management and advisor technology capabilities brings tremendous value to financial advisors and their clients," said Kurt Brown, Chief of OCIO Services at Orion. "With the full weight of Orion's resources and relationships behind us, we can continue providing best-in-class investment strategies to the advisors and clients we serve."

For the foreseeable future, TownSquare will continue to operate as a standalone business, functioning as a brand entity and wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Orion Advisor Solutions. Existing Orion and TownSquare clients should expect no disruption to their current service and will be among the first to benefit from the combined firm's expanded capabilities.

To learn more, visit the Resource Center at https://orion.com/townsquare.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, TownSquare Capital, HiddenLevers, and BasisCode create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly; connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor's unique definition of financial success. With the addition of Redtail and TownSquare, the combined platform services more than $3 trillion in assets under administration and $62 billion of wealth management platform assets. Prior to closing on Redtail and TownSquare, Orion served 4.7 million technology accounts and supported more than 2,300 independent advisory firms with $1.9 trillion in assets under administration and $60 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of March 31, 2022), making Orion the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

1121-OAS-6/27/2022

