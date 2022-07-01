Top Games Inc Announces Record-Breaking Sales for June

RPG Leader's Popular Titles Now Among Top 10 Downloads Worldwide

Top Games Inc has continued to dominate growth in the RPG marketplace with another record-breaking sales month, the company announced today.

Top Games Inc. has achieved record sales growth this year and now ranks as the ninth overall grossing RPG company in the United States, according to tracking records from data.ai.

Top Games has markedly increased revenue each month this year, and by ranking 9th, June marks the first time the company has entered the Top 10 of highest-grossing developers on the AppStore and Google Play.

The top downloaded games include Evony: The King's Return, King's Legion, and Alliance of Glory. Titles are available for mobile download on Google Play and Apple's AppStore.

"More and more gamers are discovering the fun and innovative offerings of our titles that deliver what they promise, play no tricks on players, and provide a truly wholesome RPG gaming experience," said David Guo, CEO of Top Games Inc.

Since the launch of Top Games in 2016, the company has specialized in mobile strategy titles that have led to the record-breaking sales in June. In addition to Evony: The King's Return (the flagship title helped the company launch and has had more than 100 million downloads worldwide), Alliance of Glory, Infinity Clan and King's Legion.

The company plans to continue building on its popular catalog by releasing exciting titles with top-requested features, including co-op gameplay, 3-D sequencing, and real-time strategy play throughout this year.

About Top Games Inc

Top Games Inc is a global game developer with releases available in more than 150 countries and 26 languages. Since its founding in 2015, the company's titles have consistently ranked on the top downloaded and highest-grossing lists through both Apple and Google. Top Games research and development team consistently looks for new ways to engage and surprise gaming fans and the company's upcoming titles include Region of Dragon and Mafia Origins. More information is available at www.topgamesinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005037/en/