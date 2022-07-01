WM Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call

WM WM announced that it will release second quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of the market on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Following the release, WM will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.
Listeners can access a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting "Events & Presentations" from the website menu. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion of the call.
Beginning this quarter, conference call participants should register to obtain their dial in and passcode details. The new, streamlined process improves security and eliminates wait times when joining the call.
The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at investors.wm.com by selecting "Events & Presentations."
ABOUT WM
WM (WM.com) is North America's largest comprehensive waste management environmental solutions provider. Previously known as Waste Management and based in Houston, Texas, WM is driven by commitments to put people first and achieve success with integrity. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides collection, recycling and disposal services to millions of residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. With innovative infrastructure and capabilities in recycling, organics and renewable energy, WM provides environmental solutions to and collaborates with its customers in helping them achieve their sustainability goals. WM has the largest disposal network and collection fleet in North America, is the largest recycler of post-consumer materials and is the leader in beneficial reuse of landfill gas, with a growing network of renewable natural gas plants and the most gas-to-electricity plants in North America. WM's fleet includes nearly 11,000 natural gas trucks – the largest heavy-duty natural gas truck fleet of its kind in North America – where more than half are fueled by renewable natural gas. To learn more about WM and the company's sustainability progress and solutions, visit Sustainability.WM.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005374/en/
