Churchill's Kelli Marti Named as One of Private Equity International's "2022 Women of Influence in Private Markets"

Churchill Asset Management LLC, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen providing customized financing solutions to private equity firms and their portfolio companies, today announced that Kelli Marti, Senior Managing Director and Head of CLO Management, has been named as one of Private Equity International's "Women of Influence in Private Markets" in the private debt category.

The "Women of Influence in Private Markets" list recognizes trailblazing women in alternative assets who have achieved notable accomplishments over the past 12 months in their careers, their firms and in the private markets. The selected individuals display evidence of innovative action and leadership across private equity, infrastructure, private debt, real estate, and/or venture capital.

"On behalf of the Churchill team, I want to congratulate Kelli on this outstanding and well-deserved honor," said Ken Kencel, Churchill's President & CEO. "Her expertise and unique perspectives have quickly added tremendous value to our firm, and under her leadership, Churchill's middle market CLO platform has grown to nearly $2 billion, with several transactions in the pipeline. Kelli has also been a tremendous role model and mentor to many of our young professionals, and we are very proud of the impact she has made both at Churchill and in the industry at large."

Ms. Marti was also named one of the "Top USA Women Dealmakers" by The Global M&A Network, announced in May 2022. The list honors women dealmakers in the corporate, investing, private equity, investment bank, legal, mergers and acquisitions and restructuring transactional communities in the United States.

To read Private Equity International's "Women of Influence in Private Markets" list, please visit here.

About Churchill Asset Management LLC

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen (the asset manager of TIAA), provides customized financing solutions to middle market private equity firms and their portfolio companies across the capital structure. With $38 billion of committed capital, Churchill provides first lien, unitranche, second lien and mezzanine debt, in addition to equity co-investments and private equity fund commitments. Churchill has a long history of disciplined investing across multiple economic cycles and our unique origination strategy, best in class execution and investment are driven by more than 120 professionals in New York, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas and Los Angeles. More information can be found at www.churchillam.com.

