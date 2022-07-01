Boyd Acquires Sensata's Thermal Test and Controls Business

Extending Boyd's Innovation Capability in the Rapidly Growing Semiconductor Industry
Boyd, a world-leading innovator of technologies in engineered materials and thermal management, announced it acquired Sensata's Thermal Test and Controls Business ST.
This business specializes in the design and manufacturing of advanced thermal control systems, adapters, and sockets critical to the thermal test process for high-end logic and memory semiconductors. With a long history of serving leading global semiconductor companies, the addition complements Boyd's existing thermal business, which includes air and liquid cooled thermal management technologies.
Boyd designs and manufactures complex thermal solutions for high-performance semiconductors used in applications such as 5G, hyperscale data center, eMobility, and artificial intelligence. With this acquisition, Boyd expands its offering to current semiconductor customers by adding advanced controls and thermal test systems essential to the production of high-end memory and logic devices.
"This acquisition is a natural fit for Boyd and adds to our portfolio of thermal solutions for leading semiconductor companies," said Boyd CEO Doug Britt. "The advanced technologists, material scientists, and solutions from Sensata's Thermal Test and Controls Business broaden Boyd's presence in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry."
The acquired business will operate under the Boyd brand – which has delivered Trusted Innovation for nearly 100 years. We have closed our acquisition of the business, except for in Korea, which is pending customary regulatory approval.
About Boyd
Boyd is the trusted global innovator of sustainable solutions that make our customers' products better, safer, faster, and more reliable. Our innovative engineered materials and thermal solutions advance our customers' technology to maximize performance in 5G infrastructure and the world's most advanced data centers; enhance reliability and extend range for electric and autonomous vehicles; advance the accuracy of cutting-edge personal healthcare and diagnostic systems; enable performance-critical aircraft and defense technologies; and accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and human-machine-interface. Core to Boyd's global manufacturing is a deep commitment to protect the environment with sustainable, scalable, lean, strategically located regional operations that reduce waste and minimize carbon footprint. We empower our employees, develop their potential, and inspire them to do the right things with integrity and accountability to champion our customers' success.
