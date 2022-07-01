ClexBio Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors

ClexBio, an early-stage biotech company developing next-generation tissue engineered grafts for transplant, is announcing the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the board with immediate effect are Andreas Lehmann as non-executive Chairman and Wasim Malik as independent Director. Armend G. Håti, Co-Founder and CEO of ClexBio, will continue to serve on the Board.

Mr Lehmann brings an extensive track record from in- and outside the healthcare industry both as a manager and an early stage investor and advisor. Most recently he has held executive roles in Global Strategy and Managed Markets at Novartis in Switzerland and the US, prior to that he was a Senior Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Co's pharma & biotech practice and a commercial lawyer advising on M&A and international arbitration across Europe and China. He holds a Master of Law from Universities of Berne and Geneva in Switzerland, and an MBA from INSEAD.

Dr Malik is an industry veteran and thought leader who is currently the Managing Director of Iaso Ventures, a Boston based venture capital firm, and serves on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. He previously was the Chief Digital Strategist at Roivant Sciences and sits on the board of the Epilepsy Foundation in addition to several corporate boards. He received his PhD in electrical engineering from Oxford, postdoctoral training in neuroscience from MIT, and finance education from Harvard Business School.

Welcoming Mr Lehmann as Chairman, Mr Håti noted his close involvement in the company since its founding in early 2020. "Andreas has been instrumental in getting ClexBio to where it is today – he has been a key enabler of our fundraising rounds to date and a critical architect of our commercial strategy since Day 1. His appointment to the role of chairman is a natural next step in the growth of the company."

On Dr Malik's appointment, both Dr Håti and Mr Lehmann highlighted the unique mix of experiences he brings to the Board. "Wasim has both an in-depth understanding of our science and what it takes to take a medical technology solution to market. His experience as a company builder and investor will help us focus on the right value inflection points as we prepare for our future equity fundraising, refine our business strategy, and continue with product development and validation."

About ClexBio

ClexBio is a pre-clinical stage biotech company developing next-generation tissue-engineered allogeneic grafts for transplant, using its proprietary platform technologies CLEX and VivoSet.

For inquiries, please write to contact@clexbio.com or follow ClexBio on LinkedIn. ClexBio is legally registered in Norway as Nordovo Biosciences AS.

