University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Whitepaper on Reskilling and Upskilling Workers in the Post-Pandemic Era

Insights by Dr. Mansureh Kebritchi draw on data from 2022 Career Optimism Index® study

University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies announces the release of a new whitepaper by Mansureh Kebritchi, Ph.D., chair, Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research (CEITR) within the College of Doctoral Studies, which draws upon data from the 2022 University of Phoenix Career Institute® Career Optimism Index® study.

The whitepaper, "Reskilling and Upskilling: Ways to Prepare and Rehire American Workers in the Post Pandemic Era," identifies American workers' career statuses, skill development needs, and employee requirements in the post-pandemic context and recommends effective practices for enhancing American workers' skills for the three major stakeholders responsible for closing Americans' skills gap: workers, employees, and higher education institutions.

"The results of the 2022 Career Optimism Index underscore the importance of skill development for the American career advancement and labor market," states Kebritchi. "Having a clearer recognition of American workers' career needs, employees' requirements, and the effective practices for skill development contribute to closing Americans' skills gap, increasing relevance for higher education institutions, and improving the labor market in the post-pandemic era."

Kebritchi is the founder and chair of CEITR, where she supervises more than 300 faculty members, alumni, and students to conduct research in the field of education. Interested in studying innovative ways to improve quality of teaching and learning in K-12, higher education, and corporate settings in online and face-to-face formats, her recent publications address topics such as critical thinking, meditation and higher education, social media and cultural competency, diversity in higher education, promoting STEM in K-12 and higher education, issues and challenges for teaching successful online courses. Kebritchi has supervised dozens of doctoral students in completing their doctoral dissertations. She completed her doctorate in Instructional Technology at the University of Central Florida.

Kebritchi has been a faculty member with the University of Phoenix since 2010.

The full whitepaper is available at the University of Phoenix Career Institute® webpage or as a direct link here.

