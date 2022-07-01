Philips Signs Health Care Sector Pledge to Reduce Emissions as part of Department of Health and Human Services, White House Initiative

Royal Philips PHGPHIA)), a global leader in health technology, today announced the company has joined an initiative created by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in partnership with the White House, to address climate action through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Earlier this week at the White House, Philips along with other health sector organizations and administration leaders, participated in a roundtable discussion about work being done to combat climate change and other sustainable initiatives.
The U.S. health care system is responsible for approximately 8.5% of total U.S. carbon emissions, putting the onus on the industry to minimize future environmental damage. The voluntary pledge signees are asked to commit to: (1) reducing their organization's emissions (by 50% by 2030 and to net zero by 2050) and publicly reporting on their progress; (2) completing an inventory of Scope 3 (supply chain) emissions; and (3) developing climate resilience plans for their facilities and communities. It also asks them to designate an executive lead for this work.
"A healthy environment is vital for healthy human lives, making this a critical initiative," said Robert Metzke, global head of sustainability for Philips. "At Philips, our purpose is to improve 2.5 billion lives a year by 2030 through meaningful innovation. We have been addressing climate change for many years, teaming up with our partners including our customers and suppliers. We applaud this new HHS/White House initiative and are confident that this pledge will inspire others to commit to take action against this significant threat."
Philips became carbon neutral in its operations at the end of 2020 and has remained so since then. The company became one of the first health technology organizations to have its emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Target initiative in 2018. Philips extended its ambitious action to combat climate change to its supply chain, aiming to have at least 50% of its supplier committing to science-based targets for CO₂ emission reduction by 2025. The company has embedded sustainable efforts across its business, generating 16% of revenue from circular products, services and solutions, including new business model innovation and digitalization.
Philips has been recognized for its environmental accomplishments, noted as a leading company in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices as well as Wall Street Journal's 100 Most Sustainably Managed Companies in the World.
About Royal Philips
Royal Philips PHGPHIA)) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and well-being, and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum – from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips generated 2021 sales of EUR 17.2 billion and employs approximately 79,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005310/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.