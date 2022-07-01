VH1 Partners With Thee Media Mavens for the First-Ever Thee Media Mavens x ESSENCEFest Takeover Brunch in New Orleans on Saturday, July 2nd

Stars Tami Roman from Caught in the Act: Unfaithful and Amara La Negra from Love & Hip Hop Miami join 80 Black women to discuss life in Hollywood in front of and behind the screen
VH1 announced today that it has partnered with Thee Media Mavens for the inaugural Thee Media Mavens x ESSENCEFest Takeover Brunch this Saturday, July 2nd in New Orleans. As part of the exclusive gathering that will boast 80 Black women who work in Hollywood as journalists, influencers, media personalities and more, VH1 will host an intimate conversation with stars Tami Roman from Caught in the Act: Unfaithful and Amara La Negra from Love & Hip Hop Miami.
The attendees will also hear from Chelsea Von Chaz with #Happy Period and the Thee Media Mavens collective founded by Shanelle Genai, entertainment writer.
VH1 continues to be the network that provides the best in pop culture, fan-favorite competitions, lifestyle and more.
Thee Media Mavens is a collective of Black Women professionals across various creative industries including digital media, writing/editing, public relations, marketing, social media content creation, TV/film, print/radio, and video production. Together, we seek to combine our influence and reach—bringing a very powerful Black woman presence to spaces of all kinds.
