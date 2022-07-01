H.C. Wainwright & Co. Is Once Again Ranked #1 by PlacementTracker

Number 1 Investment Bank for Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings, Registered Direct and Private Placement Transactions
H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, announced its #1 Ranking by transaction volume during the first half of 2022, maintaining the Firm's top position for 29 consecutive quarters, in PlacementTracker's Market League Tables representing 40 transactions. In addition to being the #1 Investment Bank for Confidentially Marketed Public Offerings, Registered Direct and Private Placement transactions, H.C. Wainwright executed over 90 transactions in the first half of 2022 totaling over $6.8 Billion in transaction value. The H.C. Wainwright team has been the #1 ranked underwriter/placement agent by deal volume cumulatively since 1998.
About H.C. Wainwright & Co.
H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright's team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.
For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the Internet at www.hcwco.com
About PlacementTracker
PlacementTracker, part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC, is well recognized as the leading provider of research, data, and analytics covering the PIPE and private placement markets. PlacementTracker's dynamically updated League Tables are available online at: http://www.placementtracker.com/leaguetables.cfm.
About Informa PLC
Informa is a leading business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events business, that creates unique content and connectivity for customers all over the world. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
