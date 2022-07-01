Inspur Information Remains Second in the Rapidly Growing Global Server Market

A global market share of 10.4% was achieved with a broad product portfolio and robust supply chain, according to Gartner's report.

Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, ranks second in the global server market with a worldwide market share of 10.4% according to Gartner, which released its global server market analysis for the first quarter of 2022. Global server shipments were 3.305 million, an increase of 20.7% year-over-year (YOY). Sales were $27.21 billion, an increase of 29.3% YOY.

The rapid growth of the global server market in the first quarter of 2022 was driven by the growing demand for hyperscale data centers and the revival of the enterprise market, which had previously stagnated due to the pandemic. Worldwide, all regions recorded YOY growth in revenue during the first quarter. The Americas saw YOY growth of 32.2% and Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) saw 34% growth. Investment in hyperscale data centers in these regions remained high. Revenue in Japan and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) increased 13.4% and 21.4% YOY, respectively. This was a result of a backlog of orders being filled and strong demand for cloud products.

According to Gartner, Inspur Information's broad product portfolio and robust supply chain allowed it consolidate its No. 2 position in the market even amid a global components shortage and the lingering impact of the pandemic. As a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, Inspur Information has the largest market share in the global public cloud server market* and offers a wide range of products and solutions to hyperscale data centers. In an effort to improve efficiency, TCO, and environmental sustainability, Inspur Information is making liquid-cooling technology available to all of its products in 2022. In addition, it has built the largest liquid-cooled data center development and manufacturing facility in Asia, with the capability of delivering complete liquid-cooling solutions for hyperscale data centers and a capacity of 100,000 servers per year.

Despite the global components shortage, Inspur Information has ensured stable supply and efficient delivery of its server products by leveraging its digital and intelligent supply chain through trend forecasting, strategic stocking, and substitution verification for key components. The company now enjoys steady growth, with an order fulfillment rate of over 98%. This robust and effective digital supply chain based on the JDM (Joint Design Manufacturer) model was recently a recipient of the IDC Supply Chain Technology Leaders Award.

* Source: Synergy Research Group, Cloud Infrastructure Equipment - Public Market Share Report, Q1 2022

