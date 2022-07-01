Datamatics Recognized in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting BPO

Datamatics, a global Digital Operations, Technologies and Experiences company today announced that Datamatics has been positioned by Gartner as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting BPO*. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.
Datamatics FAO solution enables finance leaders to go deeper in digital finance by streamlining and automating CFO back-office operations. This enables finance leaders to respond with greater agility to changes in the business environment. Datamatics Intelligent Automation (IA) suite of products combines the capabilities of Datamatics TruBot RPA and TruCap+ IDP products along with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) models, allowing superior financial control through automation, insights, and predictions. Datamatics enables enterprises to manage larger transactional volumes with leaner teams, optimize cash flows while lowering revenue leakages, and adopt a highly systematic approach to maintain accurate documents for financial auditing.
Speaking on the occasion, Navin Gupta, Global Head, BPM, Datamatics, said, "CFOs are under pressure to do more with less. Therefore they partner with Datamatics to reduce costs and revenue leakages and improve cash-flows." He added, "We deploy deep digital technologies like Intelligent Workflows, RPA, Analytics, AI/ML Models, and Mobile solutions to deliver operational efficiency and supplier experience."
Mitul Mehta, Chief Marketing Officer, Datamatics, said, "At Datamatics, we believe, our F&A service enables enterprises to dive deep into digital finance. We are delighted to be recognized in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing. It's a strong testament to our expertise and customer satisfaction."
View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about Datamatics' offering's at: https://www.datamatics.com/resources/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-finance-accounting-bpo-2022
Additional resources:
- Explore Datamatics' Finance and Accounting (F&A) offering
- Read what your peers are saying about Datamatics - Customer Testimonials
*Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing, Sanjay Champaneri, Ashwani Gupta, June 28, 2022
Gartner disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
About Datamatics
Datamatics DATAMATICS a Digital Operations, Technology and Experiences company that provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a complete digital approach, Datamatics portfolio spans across Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services and Big Data & Analytics all powered by Artificial Intelligence. It has established products in Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Document Processing, Business Intelligence and Automatic Fare Collection. Datamatics services global customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing. The Company has presence across 4 continents with major delivery centers in the USA, India, and Philippines.
To know more about Datamatics, visit www.datamatics.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005522/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.