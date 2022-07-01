IgGenix Demonstrates Potential for Single-Cell RNA-Sequencing in Tree Nut Allergies

IgGenix, Inc., a biotechnology company taking a revolutionary approach to directly alleviate allergic disease, today announced insights from its novel SeqSifter™ single-cell RNA-sequencing discovery platform demonstrating the potential for IgE antibody re-engineering in tree nut allergy. These data will be presented during the 2022 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Hybrid Congress, taking place in Prague, Czech Republic on July 1-3, 2022.
Highlights from the EAACI Data
- Through an unbiased discovery approach IgGenix has discovered and re-engineered IgE antibodies as IgG antibodies to block the reactive molecules underlying allergic disease.
- Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) discovered from tree nut allergic individuals exhibited a range of affinities, with many demonstrating high affinity in the sub-nanomolar range.
- Select mAbs studied exhibited cross-reactivity to multiple tree nut allergens, including the pairs of cashew and pistachio, as well as pecan and walnut – highlighting potential future use of this therapeutic model to address tree nut co-allergies.
- A more targeted therapeutic approach for patients has the potential to address key allergens directly with better safety than allergen-oriented approaches and a quicker onset of action.
"These insights provide a molecular basis for clinical co-allergy to multiple tree nuts and provide an encouraging beginning for developing therapeutics to target the key allergens driving tree nut allergy," said Derek Croote, Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer of IgGenix. "At IgGenix, we are developing a novel approach to treating allergic disease. These data are the potential basis for treatments that may block and prevent life-threatening allergic reactions."
Title: Cross-reactive, High-affinity Monoclonal IgE Antibodies Underlie Tree Nut Co-Allergy (#100220)
Authors: Croote D., Creeks P., Romero J., Sohail S., Lowman H.B., Wong J. J.W.
Presenter: Derek Croote, Ph.D.
The abstract can be accessed here.
About IgGenix
IgGenix is a privately held biotechnology company taking a revolutionary approach to directly alleviate food and other severe allergies by reengineering key antibodies involved in the allergic cascade. Founded based on research by Stephen Quake, Kari Nadeau, and Derek Croote of a novel discovery platform developed at Stanford University, IgGenix isolates rare allergen-specific IgE antibodies responsible for allergic reactions and transforms them into IgG antibodies. These therapeutic IgG antibodies are designed to alleviate and possibly prevent life-threatening allergic reactions, saving lives and reducing the constant fear that affects people living with severe allergies.
