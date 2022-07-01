Hood® New England Creamery Celebrates Summer with Ice Cream Truck Tour Around New England

Stops include a special appearance from Mac Jones on July 15 in Boston
Hood, one of the leading dairy brands in New England, is celebrating summer with the relaunch of its New England Creamery Ice Cream line. Starting July 3, the Hood Ice Cream truck will be making stops throughout New England with free samples in honor of its ice cream line inspired by iconic New England landmarks.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005093/en/
Mac Jones to appear at Hood Park on July 15 as part of the Hood New England Creamery Ice Cream Truck Tour. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hood New England Creamery features an updated formulation and delicious new inclusions and is Hood's creamiest ice cream yet! Flavors are inspired by New England locations, including Cape Cod Fudge Shop, Maine Sweet Blueberry, and Green Mountain Mint Chip.
"Ice cream lovers have trusted Hood to deliver delicious, high-quality products for more than 100 years, and we are delighted to continue this tradition while paying homage to our roots with the New England Creamery line," says Lynne Bohan, Group Vice President, Communications and Government Affairs for HP Hood LLC. "We couldn't think of a better way to reintroduce this line than by going on tour and bringing samples straight to New Englanders' front doors."
To make this summer tour even sweeter, Hood has partnered with football quarterback and New England icon Mac Jones to help share his love of ice cream and New England. Joining in on the fun, Mac will be passing out free samples of Hood New England Creamery to the first 100 participants at Hood Park in Charlestown on July 15th. Additionally, Mac and Hood teamed up to create a limited-edition cookie dough flavor, Mac Attack, that fans can receive from Mac himself for one day only at the Hood Park event.
"When you work hard, you should be able to treat yourself with ice cream that uses high-quality ingredients. For me, if I am going to reward myself for hard work, it will be with Hood's New England Creamery Ice Cream," said Mac Jones.
Starting on July 3, the New England Creamery Ice Cream truck will provide free samples at various New England locations throughout the summer. For updated tour information please visit @hphood on Instagram, highlights include:
- Thurs., July 14 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Boston's Children Museum, Boston, MA.
- Fri., July 15 from 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Hood Park, Charlestown, MA., with a special appearance by Mac Jones starting at 12 p.m. First 100 participants will receive ice cream from Mac.
- Mon., July 18 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. at City of Boston Neighborhood Concerts, Medal of Honor Park (M Street).
- Sun., July 24 for 1:35 p.m. Fisher Cats game, Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, Manchester, NH.
- Fri., July 29 from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at Summer Sunsets LIVE!, Thompson Point, Portland, ME.
- Sun., Aug. 7 at 1:05 p.m. for Sea Dogs Kids Club game, Hadlock Field, Portland, ME.
- Tues., Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Boston Children's Festival, Franklin Park, Dorchester, MA.
- Sun., Aug. 21 for 1:05 p.m. WooSox game at Polar Park Worcester, MA.
About Hood
Founded in 1846, today Hood is one of the largest food and beverage manufacturers in the United States. For more than 175 years, the name Hood has been synonymous with fresh, quality products that taste great. Hood's portfolio of national and super-regional brands and franchise products includes Hood®, Heluva Good!®, Planet Oat®, LACTAID®, Blue Diamond Almond Breeze®, and more. For more information, please visit Hood.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005093/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.