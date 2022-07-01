Cornerstone Building Brands Appoints Melissa Jones President, U.S. Siding

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. CNR (the "Company"), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that Melissa Jones has joined the Company as President, U.S. Siding. In her role, Ms. Jones will lead the Company's U.S. residential siding and fence and rail business. She will assume the role effective July 1, 2022 and report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Rose Lee.

Ms. Jones has more than 20 years of leadership experience and demonstrated success delivering revenue and profit growth through customer-centric organic growth strategies, M&A integration, operational excellence, and commercial excellence in the industrial machinery and electrical manufacturing industries. Most recently, Ms. Jones served as Group President, Commercial Water Solutions at Pentair where she led two P&L business units.

Prior to Pentair, Ms. Jones worked in various corporate marketing functions at Generac Power Systems, Johnson Controls, Abbott Laboratories, Milwaukee Tool and Stanley Black & Decker. Ms. Jones earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from St. Mary's Honors College of Maryland and an MBA from the University of Maryland.

"Melissa is a highly accomplished and respected leader, and we are pleased to have her join the Cornerstone Building Brands team," said Rose Lee. "Her track record of partnering with customers, enabling operational excellence and people-centric leadership will help us achieve our goal of becoming a premier exterior building solutions company."

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems, and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands' broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

