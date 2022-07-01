X-PITCH 2022 is Open for Applications

MRT & metaverse pitch, US$1M investment prizes and more

In the X Games for Startups, contestants go through a series of high-intensity pitch challenges (15-second, 60-second and 3-minute pitch) to win awards and investments. In the past, the events were held in skyscraper elevators and self-driving vehicles. 3,680 startups from 42 countries and over 28,000 ecosystem stakeholders participated in X-PITCH 2021, which has become one of the largest startup contests in Asia. This year's competition will take place on MRT trains and Metaverse.

"We try to do something new and exciting every year, bringing an unprecedented experience to all participants. In addition to the prizes, awards and exposure, founders also benefit from activities like pitch training, fundraising workshops, market access webinars, investor matching, and more. Last year, 70% of TOP150 startups said X-PITCH added value to their fundraising campaign and business development, this is the most important purpose of this event," said K. Yu, Founder of Taiwan Accelerator (TA), the Organizer of X-PITCH 2022.

X-PITCH 2022 is supervised by National Development Council and Overseas Community Affairs Council; and co-organized by Kaohsiung City Government, Startup Island Taiwan, Agorize, Block71 Singapore, BSSC, DOST-PCIEERD, HKSTP, JETRO and MDEC. The domestic semi-final venue is sponsored by Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation. The event is also supported by global partners including e27, E-Mobility Global Demo Day, Equidam, SLINGSHOT 2022, and Technode Global.

The TECH FOR GOOD theme of X-PITCH 2022 highlights the challenges in the post-pandemic world and innovations that will make meaningful social impacts for the public good. Participating teams should focus on applications and services that accelerate digital transformation around five major categories, backed by Web3, AI, 5G, edge computing and next-gen technologies. Ten awards will be presented at the Grand Finale on November 10, top 3 teams will win up to US$1 million investments in total.

X-PITCH is exclusively for early-stage tech startups, the event has discovered and accelerated many tomorrow's stars. Past contestants successfully raised millions of dollars through the event and connected with investors, corporates, government agencies, incubators, accelerators, professional firms, and media for collaboration. Application deadline of X-PITCH 2022 is on August 31, founders from Asia and worldwide are welcome to sign up: www.xpitch.io

Important Notice: Due to the uncertainty of COVID-19, all pitch competitions for international teams will be conducted online.

