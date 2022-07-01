BOSAGORA Launches First BizNet-based NFT

BOSAGORA Foundation (President: Kim In-hwan) announced on July 1, 2022, that it launches the first non-fungible token (NFT) based on its unique BizNet via Crowdy, a crowd-funding service provider.
Earlier, BOSAGORA developed and launched its BizNet which supports developers to easily learn and adapt to smart contracts, which are essential for delivering NFT and DeFi.
The launch of NFT is significant in that it is the first token usage in BOSAGORA's BizNet and the first NFT issuance, enabling BizNet to be substantially used in the business world.
Launched via Crowdy, these NFTs are issued in celebration of the remarkable performance of the fund managed by FMway in the United States based on a stock picking engine developed by FM Technology, a partner of BOSAGORA.
The fund managed by FMway in the United States achieved up to 43% in cumulative profit rate during about 6 months between December 1, 2021, and June 7, 2022, and it demonstrated profitability and stability by recording a profit rate of over 60% against NASDAQ index in this period.
Commemorative NFTs are issued via Crowdy with a limited number of 1,000 to the participants for reward. In addition to NFTs, various benefits will be provided to reward participants. Further, reward events that will be offered randomly are expected to present the unique fun of the NFT to participants.
Also, commemorative NFTs received by reward participants can freely be traded at the BOSAGORA NFT marketplace which is expected to be launched during the first half of next year.
"We expect much from the first issuance of NFT based on our BizNet as it will open a starting point for expanding the business network of BOSAGORA," said Kim In-hwan, President of BOSAGORA Foundation. "Now that we are currently discussing collaboration with a variety of partners, including S2E service developers such as P2Es and M2Es, we will do our utmost to expand the business ecosystem for continuously raising the value of BOA coins."
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005098/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.