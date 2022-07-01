BOSAGORA Launches First BizNet-based NFT

BOSAGORA Foundation (President: Kim In-hwan) announced on July 1, 2022, that it launches the first non-fungible token (NFT) based on its unique BizNet via Crowdy, a crowd-funding service provider.

Earlier, BOSAGORA developed and launched its BizNet which supports developers to easily learn and adapt to smart contracts, which are essential for delivering NFT and DeFi.

The launch of NFT is significant in that it is the first token usage in BOSAGORA's BizNet and the first NFT issuance, enabling BizNet to be substantially used in the business world.

Launched via Crowdy, these NFTs are issued in celebration of the remarkable performance of the fund managed by FMway in the United States based on a stock picking engine developed by FM Technology, a partner of BOSAGORA.

The fund managed by FMway in the United States achieved up to 43% in cumulative profit rate during about 6 months between December 1, 2021, and June 7, 2022, and it demonstrated profitability and stability by recording a profit rate of over 60% against NASDAQ index in this period.

Commemorative NFTs are issued via Crowdy with a limited number of 1,000 to the participants for reward. In addition to NFTs, various benefits will be provided to reward participants. Further, reward events that will be offered randomly are expected to present the unique fun of the NFT to participants.

Also, commemorative NFTs received by reward participants can freely be traded at the BOSAGORA NFT marketplace which is expected to be launched during the first half of next year.

"We expect much from the first issuance of NFT based on our BizNet as it will open a starting point for expanding the business network of BOSAGORA," said Kim In-hwan, President of BOSAGORA Foundation. "Now that we are currently discussing collaboration with a variety of partners, including S2E service developers such as P2Es and M2Es, we will do our utmost to expand the business ecosystem for continuously raising the value of BOA coins."

