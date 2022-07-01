Prescott Dirt Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE announced today the acquisition of Prescott Dirt, a distributor of landscape supplies with two locations in Prescott and Prescott Valley, Arizona.
"We are excited to have the terrific Prescott Dirt team join the SiteOne family," said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "They have a strong company that expands our capability and complements our current hardscapes, landscape supplies, irrigation, agronomics and landscape lighting business in Arizona. Joining forces with them will allow us to reach new customers and better serve our current customers in the Prescott market area."
"I'm thrilled to see how Prescott Dirt will continue to grow as part of the SiteOne Landscape Supply family," said Steve Leigh, founder of Prescott Dirt. "This partnership will provide great opportunities now and into the future for the team and our valued customers."
"We look forward to the expanded career opportunities for our employees," said Daniel Leigh, General Manager of Prescott Dirt. "I'm also looking forward to partnering with our new colleagues at SiteOne to enhance the product and service offerings to our customers."
This is the sixth acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply:
SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE, is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005787/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.