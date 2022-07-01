Prescott Dirt Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. SITE announced today the acquisition of Prescott Dirt, a distributor of landscape supplies with two locations in Prescott and Prescott Valley, Arizona.

"We are excited to have the terrific Prescott Dirt team join the SiteOne family," said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. "They have a strong company that expands our capability and complements our current hardscapes, landscape supplies, irrigation, agronomics and landscape lighting business in Arizona. Joining forces with them will allow us to reach new customers and better serve our current customers in the Prescott market area."

"I'm thrilled to see how Prescott Dirt will continue to grow as part of the SiteOne Landscape Supply family," said Steve Leigh, founder of Prescott Dirt. "This partnership will provide great opportunities now and into the future for the team and our valued customers."

"We look forward to the expanded career opportunities for our employees," said Daniel Leigh, General Manager of Prescott Dirt. "I'm also looking forward to partnering with our new colleagues at SiteOne to enhance the product and service offerings to our customers."

This is the sixth acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE, is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

