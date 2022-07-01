KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Alder Brook, a New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Enumclaw, Washington

Homebuilder offers personalized, new homes in a quaint Seattle-area location, priced from the low $600,000s.

KB Home KBH today announced the grand opening of Alder Brook, a new single-family home community in the quaint and highly desirable city of Enumclaw, Washington. Alder Brook is located on 244th Avenue SW between Highways 164 and 410, providing easy access to the Seattle area's major employment centers. The new homes offer breathtaking views of the Cascade Mountains and are just over a mile from popular shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Enumclaw. The community is also close to several public parks and a short drive to Mount Rainier and Crystal Mountain Resort, which offer year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.

Alder Brook showcases a wide selection of one- and two-story homes that are situated on large homesites. The new homes blend attractive design features like beautiful kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets and generous loft and den spaces. The community's floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,900 square feet.

"Our new homes at Alder Brook are situated within the highly desirable city of Enumclaw and offer breathtaking views of the Cascade Mountains. The new community is convenient to Highways 164 and 410 and close to popular shopping, dining and entertainment as well as area parks and abundant outdoor recreation," said Ryan Kemp, President of KB Home's Seattle division. "As with other KB Home communities, Alder Brook provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs."

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way, so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Alder Brook sales offices and model home are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the low $600,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

