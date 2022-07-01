Redwire Added to the Russell 3000® Index

Redwire Corporation RDW, a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that it has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective since markets opened on June 27 as part of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

"We are pleased to be included in the Russell 3000 index. This milestone highlights our growth as a public company and will provide increased visibility and exposure to the investment community," said Redwire Chairman and CEO Peter Cannito. "Inclusion in the index signals the importance of our market position as a global leader in space infrastructure and we will continue to execute our Heritage+Innovation strategy to deliver value for our stakeholders."

Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation RDW is a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com.

