Sana Wins Best Place to Work Award

Sana places fifth in the medium category for Austin Business Journal's annual contest that recognizes businesses with unparalleled company cultures

Sana's culture is rooted in empathy, fulfillment and happiness, bringing one's whole self to work, a commitment to work-life balance and superlative benefits

The company continues to grow and scale, with plans to add 30 more new hires by the end of 2022

Sana, a health care company that provides health benefits to small businesses at affordable prices, has been named among Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work for companies headquartered in the Texas capital. The annual prizes reward businesses with exceptional work cultures and happy employees.

Sana placed fifth out of all companies ranked in the medium category (50-249 employees).

Anonymous surveys conducted by ABJ partner Nebraska-based Quantum Workplace evaluated employee satisfaction across six areas: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership.

"Being named to Austin Business Journal's Best Places to Work is an incredible honor," said Sana co-founder and CEO Will Young. "We are grateful to ABJ for recognizing Sana as a company where people enjoy their work. But I want to thank our employees most of all. They've been amazing, and it's a pleasure to all work together to deliver high-quality, affordable health insurance to small businesses."

Sana's culture is rooted in empathy, fulfillment and happiness, bringing one's whole self to work, a commitment to work-life balance and superlative benefits. Among the perks Sana employees may expect working at Sana are:

Flexible paid time off

15 weeks paid maternity leave

10 weeks paid paternity leave

Work-away-from-home perk — $300 per month for co-working space, coffee shops, etc.

One-time $500 new-hire office stipend

Founded in 2017, Sana now employs about 170. The company plans to hire roughly 30 more people by the end of this year. Positions to be filled include engineering, product, operations and sales. Sana also is hiring medical professionals at Sana MD, the company's first primary care health center that opened earlier this year in Austin, Texas. Demand for appointments has surpassed expectations. In addition to in-person office visits, Sana gives employees access to virtual care with providers specializing in primary care, pediatrics, maternity and mental health.

While many businesses are scaling back due to macroeconomic factors, Sana remains in growth mode. The company on June 15 announced the closing of a $60 million Series B funding round, co-led by Trust Ventures and Gigafund. The Series B close follows Sana's $20 million Series A Extension funding round close in October 2021. Sana has raised $107 million to date.

Sana is revolutionizing health care options for small businesses. In fact, when Sana enters a market, 40% of its new customers are small businesses that were previously unable to provide health care to employees, largely due to high costs.

Sana's customers can save up to 20% compared to legacy insurers and most customers receive 0% increase renewals — which is unheard of in the industry. Sana is known for affordable employer health plans, $0 virtual doctors' appointments, low co-pays and 95% customer-service satisfaction.

Sana clients have grown by more than 200% during the past year. Operating only in Texas in early 2020, Sana today is available in eight states. The company recently expanded into Virginia and Indiana, and will continue its reach into new states during the coming months.

Go here to view the complete list of ABJ's Best Places to Work winners.

About Sana

Austin-headquartered Sana provides small businesses with dependable health plans at affordable prices. Through value-based care, the Sana Care ecosystem of world-class providers, direct primary care and more, Sana is reducing the cost of high-quality care. Sana is making it easier than ever to administer benefits for employers and offers simplified health plans and top-notch customer service to employees. Sana provides healthcare to small businesses that drives down costs while simultaneously delivering an exceptional quality of care. For more information, visit www.sanabenefits.com.

