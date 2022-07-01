Wabtec Appoints Beverley Babcock to Board of Directors

Wabtec Corporation WAB announced the appointment of Beverley Babcock to its Board of Directors, effective today.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005050/en/
Wabtec Corporation announced the appointment of Beverley Babcock to its Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
Babcock, 61, has extensive financial and accounting experience having served as the former CFO of Imperial Oil Limited, one of Canada's largest integrated oil companies active in all phases of the petroleum industry. Prior to this role, Babcock held a variety of leadership roles at ExxonMobil including Vice President of Corporate Financial Services and Assistant Controller. Babcock also held several accounting and internal audit positions at Imperial Oil Limited. Over her career, she has built expertise in finance, accounting and reporting, organizational leadership, strategy, and corporate governance.
Babcock serves as a Director on Olin Corporation's Board, as well as on the Board of the Forte Foundation, a consortium of leading companies and top business schools working together to launch women into fulfilling, significant careers in business.
"We are thrilled to welcome Beverley to Wabtec's Board of Directors," said Wabtec Chairman Al Neupaver. "Her extensive global experience in financial, accounting, and treasury management along with her deep energy sector knowledge will be valuable as Wabtec continues to grow in markets around the world and delivers increased shareholder value."
About Wabtec Corporation
Wabtec Corporation WAB is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. Visit Wabtec's website at: www.WabtecCorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220701005050/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.