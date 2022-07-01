FS Expands Its Portfolio with 25G, 40G, 100G, and 400G Data Center Switches

FS.COM, a high-speed communication solution provider for data centers, enterprises, and telecom networks, introduces a series of data center switches with speeds of 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G, and 400G, aiming to target data center networks with different sizes.

With the quick evolution of data center networking over the past years, higher-performance 10/25/100/400G leaf-spine typologies are introduced to solve the volume and velocity of emerging application architectures. On such a basis, FS, one of the leading high-speed communication solution providers, expands a series of data center leaf and spine switches to meet the demand for 10/25/40/100G and 400G switching.

These switch portfolios are high-performance leaf and spine switches designed for enterprise branch, campus, and data center networks. All the switches are equipped with the Broadcom chips and offer advanced features such as EVPN-VXLAN, MLAG, RoCE, and programmability, giving customers a tremendous amount of flexibility when building networks with speeds ranging from 10G all the way up to 400G.

The details of the main switches are as follows:

N9500-32D: offers 32 x 400G QSFP-DD ports that are compatible with multi-speed 25/40/100/200GbE, along with flexible L3 features and wire-speed performance. And it supports the installation of compatible network operating system software, such as SONiC, Open Network Linux (ONL), and Arrcus ArcOS.

N8560 series delivers a flexible combination of 10G/25G/40G/100G ports with rich Layer 3 features and advanced data center functions such as low latency, and zero packet loss performance for data center connectivity. And they support ansible, OpenFlow, NETCONF, etc. configuration and automation tools.

N8550 series brings flexible options of 10G/25G/40G/100Gb speed with advanced data center features such as EVPN-VXLAN, MLAG, and NETCONF. And these switches support various operating systems like SONiC, Open Network Linux (ONL), Pica8 Inc. PicOS™ OS, ideal for high availability data center network build.

NC8200 series are modular switches that offer fixed-configuration line cards with 25G, 40G, and 100G ports. They support rich features for data center connectivity such as VXLAN, MLAG, and EVPN-VXLAN, making them flexible choices for data centers and large enterprise networks.

As the volume of workloads and traffic continues to explode in data centers, it becomes more important for enterprises to build an extensible leaf-spine network capable of delivering terabits of capacity. FS data center switches are introduced to address such demands of users. Users can choose the most suitable switches and build a network any way they need.

About FS.COM

FS.COM (www.fs.com) is a high-speed communication product and solution provider for connecting and securing global data center, enterprise, and telecom networks. FS is dedicated to fulfilling product systems and tailoring project solutions for IT professionals with immediate services by developing its talents, labs and local service center. Through continuous technology upgrade and brand partnership, FS serves customers across 200 countries – with the industry's most comprehensive and innovative solution portfolio.

