EY Announces Robert M. Lee of Dragos Inc. as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2022 Mid-Atlantic Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Robert M. Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Dragos Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for industrial controls systems (ICS)/operational technology (OT) environments, was named an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2022 Mid-Atlantic winner. Entrepreneur of the Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed. An independent panel of judges selected Lee based on his entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"This award really goes out to the entire industrial cybersecurity community and is a reflection of the hard work and progress made to protect critical infrastructure around the world from cyberattacks," said Robert M. Lee, CEO and Co-Founder, Dragos. "The path to securing the industrial operations that people rely on requires us to educate and empower each other to all be successful."

Winners were evaluated based on their demonstration of long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries throughout the world who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all.

Lee is a recognized pioneer in the industrial cybersecurity community. He serves on the Department of Energy's Electricity Advisory Committee, and is Vice Chair of DOE's Grid Resilience for National Security Subcommittee. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum's subcommittees on Cyber Resilience for the Oil & Gas and Electricity communities, and serves on the board of the National Cryptologic Foundation.

A business leader and technical practitioner, Lee helped lead the investigation into the 2015 attack on Ukraine's power grid, and has been involved in the most significant cyberattacks on industrial infrastructure around the globe, including the investigation and analysis of the 2016 attack on Ukraine's electric system, the 2017 TRISIS attack on a Saudi Arabian petrochemical facility, and the 2021 Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack. Lee's work has been featured in the book Sandworm, on 60 Minutes, and most recently, he was invited to present at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Entrepreneur of the Year Award winners become lifetime members of an esteemed community of multi-industry award winners, granting them unlimited access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni across over 60 countries, in addition to extensive support from EY resources and other members of the entrepreneurial community.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos has a global mission: to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The practitioners who founded Dragos were drawn to this mission through decades of government and private sector experience.

Dragos codifies the knowledge of our cybersecurity experts into an integrated software platform that provides customers critical visibility into ICS and OT networks so that threats are identified and can be addressed before they become significant events. Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including power and water utilities, energy, and manufacturing, and are optimized for emerging applications like the Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT).

