Polynt Group Announces North American Coatings Capacity Expansion

The Polynt Group announces its decision to expand coating resin production capacity to serve the North American Coatings Market. This expansion will be fully effective by 2023 and will meet the growing needs of the paint and coatings industry with alkyd, polyester, copolymer, emulsion, and urethane resin technologies.
This investment will allow Polynt to meet growing customer demand for additional capacity and expanded regional availability throughout North America. Additionally, this expansion shows Polynt's commitment to our customers operating in a constrained coatings resin marketplace.
About Polynt Coatings:
Polynt offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of resin technology in the coatings industry from traditional alkyds, polyesters, polyurethanes, epoxies, and acrylics to more cutting-edge technologies such as alkyd emulsions and water-borne oil modified urethanes. Polynt has been a pioneer in creating innovative solutions to help coatings formulators meet their customers' most demanding applications. Whether developing the latest in high-performance protective coatings or low-VOC architectural paints, formulators can look to Polynt for leading edge innovations to meet the variety of markets in the coatings industry.
About Polynt Group:
Polynt Group is a global leader in composite materials, intermediate chemicals, coating resins, thermosetting composites, gel coats, and niche chemical specialties. Polynt Group has over 3,100 employees in 35 manufacturing operations throughout North and South America, Europe and Asia.
Polynt Group CEO and President
Rosario Valido
http://www.polynt.com
