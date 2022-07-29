The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APYX, ET and VRCA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

Apyx Medical Corporation APYX

Investors Affected : May 12, 2021 - March 11, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Apyx Medical Corporation. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a significant number of Apyx's Advanced Energy products were used for off-label indications; (2) such off-label uses led to an increase in the number of medical device reports filed by Apyx reporting serious adverse events; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur regulatory scrutiny; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results would be adversely impacted; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/apyx-medical-corporation-loss-submission-form/?id=30387&from=1

Energy Transfer LP ET

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Energy Transfer stock between April 13, 2017 and December 20, 2021, both dates inclusive.

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Energy Transfer LP. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Energy Transfer had inadequate internal controls and procedures to prevent contractors from engaging in illegal conduct with regards to drilling activities, and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to such controls and procedures; (b) Energy Transfer, through its subsidiary Rover Pipeline, LLC, hired a third-party contractor to conduct Horizontal Directional Drilling Activities for the Rover Pipeline Project, whose conduct of adding illegal additives in the drilling mud caused severe pollution near the Tuscarawas River when a large inadvertent release took place on April 13, 2017; (c) Energy Transfer continually downplayed its potential civil liabilities when the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") was actively investigating the Energy Transfer's wrongdoing related to the April 13 release and consistently provided it with updated information about FERC's findings on this matter.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/energy-transfer-lp-loss-submission-form-2/?id=30387&from=1

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRCA

Investors Affected : May 28, 2021 - May 24, 2022

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where Verrica's contract manufacturer produced a bulk solution for the Company's lead product candidate, VP-102; (2) these deficiencies were not remediated when Verrica resubmitted its New Drug Application for VP-12 for molluscum; (3) the foregoing presented significant risks to Verrica obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Shareholders may find more information at https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/verrica-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=30387&from=1

