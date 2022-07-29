Change in the number of shares and votes in BioInvent International AB

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2022 / BioInvent International BINV
Lund, Sweden - July 29, 2022 - BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) today announced that the company's total number of shares as per July 29, 2022 amounts to 64,967,884 shares, corresponding to an equal number of votes. The increase in the number of shares and votes results from the directed issue of approximately SEK 298.9 million to international and Swedish institutional investors by issuance of 6,496,788 shares, announced on July 12, 2022.
About BioInvent
BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.
The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BioInvent.
For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander
Senior Director Investor Relations
+46 (0)46 286 85 50
cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com
BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com
This information is information that BioInvent International is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2022-07-29 08:00 CEST.
Attachments
Change in the number of shares and votes in BioInvent International AB
SOURCE: BioInvent International
https://www.accesswire.com/710236/Change-in-the-Number-of-Shares-and-Votes-in-BioInvent-International-AB
