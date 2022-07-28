SHAREHOLDER ALERT: VRCA YEXT WFC: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRCA
If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/verrica-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=30385&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2022
Class Period: May 28, 2021 - May 24, 2022
Allegations against VRCA include that: (1) there were manufacturing deficiencies at the facility where Verrica's contract manufacturer produced a bulk solution for the Company's lead product candidate, VP-102; (2) these deficiencies were not remediated when Verrica resubmitted its New Drug Application for VP-12 for molluscum; (3) the foregoing presented significant risks to Verrica obtaining regulatory approval of VP-102 for molluscum; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Yext, Inc. YEXT
If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/yext-class-action-lawsuit?prid=30385&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 16, 2022
Class Period: March 4, 2021 - March 8, 2022
Allegations against YEXT include that: (i) Yext's revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, among other things, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (ii) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full year fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Wells Fargo & Company WFC
If you suffered a loss, contact us at: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/wells-fargo-class-action-loss-submission-form?prid=30385&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 29, 2022
This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Wells Fargo common stock between February 24, 2021 and June 9, 2022.
Allegations against WFC include that: (i) Wells Fargo had misrepresented its commitment to diversity in the Company's workplace; (ii) Wells Fargo conducted fake job interviews in order to meet its Diverse Search Requirement; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected Wells Fargo to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement action, including criminal charges; (iv) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Wells Fargo's reputation; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
https://www.accesswire.com/710228/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-VRCA-YEXT-WFC-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines
